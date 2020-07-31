BEL AIR — Visit Harford announces a redesigned website (www.VisitHarford.com) that takes visitors and locals to Harford County’s unique destinations including waterfronts, farms, historic sites, small towns, businesses and public parks. The site offers trip ideas, maps, new photography, a downloadable visitor’s guide and plenty of inspiration for local travel.
“We look forward to the day our event calendar will be full. In the meantime, Harford County is a great destination for driving and walking tours, fishing, golf, hiking, children’s outdoor play and learning, public arts displays and open-air dining,” says Greg Pizzuto, Executive Director of Visit Harford.
The website, featuring a redesigned logo, introduces trip ideas that include a snowball trail, a guide to the county’s growing list of wineries and breweries and a collection of pick-your-own produce and flower farms.
For a glimpse of Harford’s rural side, there is an interactive map to 21 stops on the Barn Quilts of Harford County trail. Family play destinations include Bel Air’s new Chesapeake Sensory Plaza, a 5,000-square-foot water-themed play and educational area.
Those on the go can download the Destination Harford app, a one-stop connection to restaurants, site locations and events.
“Our Board of Directors, which includes local business and community leaders, initiated the website’s redesign to draw visitors to the rural and small-town character in Harford County that just can’t be found elsewhere,” says Pizzuto. “Our restaurants, shops and entertainment venues are ready to extend a safe welcome to all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.