BEL AIR — Dynamic vendors and exhibitors are being sought for the Youth and Family Resource Festival to be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hosted by the Harford County Department of Community Services’ Local Management Board and Office of Disabilities, this biennial event was developed to connect families with public and private resources for youth of all abilities, from birth to young adulthood. In 2019, 120 vendors provided valuable information and services to more than 1,000 attendees.
Families will benefit by being introduced to a vast array of support services and family activities through exhibitors and vendors. Examples include summer camps, tutoring, summer employment, services for children with disabilities and delays, behavioral health services, college application support, fingerprinting, and ID services. This fun, family event is free and open to the public. Free transportation will be available for families to the festival from Hall’s Cross Roads and Magnolia Elementary schools and the EPICENTER at Edgewood.
Several sponsorship levels are available and offer exceptional reach and unique opportunities to introduce your business to families from Harford and Cecil counties. Sponsorships include signage and recognition at the festival, in press releases, programs and flyers, and in “thank you” advertising following the event. Vendors will receive recognition in the event program; a complimentary 10-by-10-foot space with table, two chairs, coordinating event table covering, and one complimentary boxed lunch. Your organization's name will also appear in vendor listings on the event’s Web page and Facebook page.
