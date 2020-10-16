HAVRE DE GRACE — Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride celebrated the LGBTQ community of Harford and Cecil Counties with a virtual pride party on Sunday, Oct. 11, which was National Coming Out Day.
“Coming to you virtually this year, we are hoping to bring you some joy in this time of uncertainty,” UCB Pride Board President DeLane Lewis said, introducing the event. “Now more than ever, it is so important to foster relationships and help those who are feeling isolated or alone. We hope you feel the love today and have a lot of fun.”
UCB Pride planned to host a festival alongside national pride programs in June, but rescheduled as the COVID-19 pandemic stretched into summer.
In an interview with The Whig, Lewis explained that the response to last year’s first annual pride festival in Havre de Grace showed the importance of celebrating the community.
“We had so many people — older people in the community coming up with tears in their eyes and thanking us, younger people who felt really safe to express their identities. It was really such a great event,” she said. “Then, of course, the virus hit.”
They planned to host the rescheduled festival on National Coming Out Day, but as October approached and it was clear an in-person event would not be safe, they decided to go virtual.
A typical pride festival is bursting with bright colors and upbeat music. Drag queens dressed in extravagant outfits with makeup to match lip sync current and classic pop hits. Advocacy groups hand out sexual health resources and information. Local businesses, crafters and artists set up booths, displaying rainbow flags among their products. And of course, crowds of people chatter and dance together.
Aiming to recreate the experience of a pride festival through a video stream, UCB Pride enlisted drag queens from around the state and around the world to host and record performances. Attendees voted in a pet contest, featuring dogs dressed up in their rainbow best. On the website, a ‘vendor’ page highlights local businesses and organizations which are part of the UCB Pride network.
Lewis said that the organization was reluctant at first to embrace the virtual format because no one on the team had the digital skills to bring their vision to life. They contracted Natalie Gallagher of creative digital agency Virtually Nat to give the production a professional gloss, which gave them confidence that a virtual festival could be successful.
While the festival couldn’t fill the heart of downtown Havre de Grace in person as it did in 2019, Mayor William Martin gave opening remarks as the virtual stream got underway.
“Last year, we were extremely honored to host the inaugural festival of the Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride, and we so much looked forward to our second year as host,” he said. “I want to thank everybody for participating. I want to welcome everyone to the city of Havre de Grace. We certainly look forward to next year hosting the third annual pride festival.”
Then ‘Baltimore babe’ Venus Frastada kicked off the festival in earnest.
“Hello everyone, I’m Venus Frastada,” she said. “For those who know me — I’m sorry.”
After thanking the event’s sponsors, including presenting sponsor Harford Community College, Frastada introduced another queen, Bev, to the virtual stage, chiding her for leaving her native Maryland for the scene in Philadelphia.
She reminded attendees to tip, adding, “It’s a struggle these days.”
Lewis said she hoped the virtual event could help spotlight performers who have struggled with closing venues and shrinking audiences.
“A really great thing is that we could draw attention to them,” Lewis said. “We’re paying, but we definitely encouraged people to tip and included their tip jar information as an effort to offer some support to them.”
The performances ranged from lip syncs to dances to comedy routines and more. Lewis explained that the first part of the lineup was packed with family-friendly content, including a number of story time segments.
Drag queen Sarabesque read I Am Jazz, a children’s book by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings about a young girl figuring out how to express herself. Lewis said that bringing in families and kids was a key part of their mission.
She hopes that they’ll be able to host an in-person festival in June, but they aim to expand to have programs throughout the year. Later this month, they’re organizing an in-person, socially distanced meetup for local LGBTQ folks, and will host a virtual talk with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention about the impact of suicide in the LGBTQ community.
“That’s what we’re about — we want to offer educational and social things just to make Harford and Cecil Counties more welcoming,” she said.
Bev, the drag queen who kicked off the festival with a performance of Katy Perry’s hit song ‘Unconditionally,’ closed with a remix of Carly Rae Jepsen’s explosive song of the summer ‘Call Me Maybe,’ adjusting the lyrics slightly.
“I’m dressed like this, and you’re sitting at home in your underpants,” she sang. “So tip me maybe.”
