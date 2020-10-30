BEL AIR — ‘Black Administrators Matter’ meets ‘My Child’s Mental Health Matters.’
That was the scene outside the Harford County Public Schools administration building Monday, where two groups of protestors gathered to make their voices heard ahead of that evening’s Board of Education meeting.
While they occupied the same stretch of sidewalk outside the building, the groups were organized independently with very different goals.
About 40 demonstrators gathered to demand ‘Justice for the Four,’ referring to four Black assistant principals that HCPS demoted at the end of the 2018-19 school year. Despite their strong records and years of experience, the school offered little transparency around the decision to demote these administrators.
Jeanette Jennings, the former principal of Hickory Elementary School who retired in 2016 after three decades in the district, was one of the demonstrators.
In an interview, Jennings said that while it was a blessing to serve her native community, her experiences were very different from those of principals and other administrators who were not Black.
“The bigger issue is the lack of diversity in Harford County,” Jennings said. “My grandson is in second grade at a school where over 50 percent of the students are of color — no black staff. And when they are hired, they don’t get support. It’s almost like they’re expected to fail.”
In the current school year, only about 10 percent of HCPS assistant principals are Black, a decrease of almost 20 percent from 1998, when 19 percent of assistant principals were Black.
Councilman Curtis Beulah, who is the liaison between the county council and board of education, encouraged the demonstrators to continue making their voices heard, adding that the district would pay attention if people are motivated to gather in protest.
“This is one of the biggest injustices I’ve seen here in Harford County,” Beulah said to the demonstrators. “Let’s be real about this. The process in which these four assistant principals were demoted — I mean, it’s a joke.”
Just down the street, about 30 parents and students gathered to demand a faster return to classrooms in a demonstration organized by Reopen Harford County Schools. They held signs and wrote messages in chalk on the sidewalk, while some of the younger kids doodled.
Jill Ferrara, the mother of an HCPS student, helped organize the demonstration. She shared concerns about her son, who has ADHD and struggles to focus during virtual learning.
“I just feel bad for the way that [students] are starting to feel about themselves, because teachers don’t even want to go back,” Ferrara said. “He can’t keep up. It’s very difficult online, because it’s not like you’re in a classroom and can just raise your hand.”
She feels the interruption in her own life, also, as she tries to support her son, making sure he stays on top of his work while minimizing distractions around the house.
“On days when I can be home, I feel like we can’t do anything. We can’t just drop in during class and stuff like that. I’ve got to be really quiet, and make sure my dogs stay quiet so that they don’t distract him,” she said. “Being at home — that is not structure.”
As the board meeting got underway, the demonstrators gathered at a side entrance to the building. Chants of ‘students deserve respect’ interrupted Board President Jansen Robinson as he kicked off the public comment section of the meeting.
Apparently in response to the interruption from protestors, HCPS Superintendent Sean Bulson did not deliver his typical superintendent’s report, which included updates on the district’s reopening plan. Instead, he shared the report in a memo to board members which the district shared online.
While the district has brought some students back for one day a week of in-person classes, schools no longer plan to move to two days a week in December. In his memo, Bulson writes that the district will not be able to expand the reopening schedule unless local and state social distancing guidelines are adjusted.
Under the newly set reopening schedule, preschool and grades three through five will begin one day of face-to-face instruction per week on Nov. 4. Students in grades six through 12 will begin one in-person day per week on Nov. 16.
