RISING SUN — A man and a woman are each facing more than 50 criminal charges after they allegedly burglarized approximately 25 units at a Rising Sun-area storage facility during a six-day period, stealing several thousand dollars in property, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Charging documents indicate that the lead investigator, Det. Kyle Pattman of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, and CCSO Dfc. Hood caught several breaks in the case and conducted extensive legwork, helping them identify the suspects — Ethan Michael Springel, 29, of the 300 block of Fell Road in Rising Sun and Monica Gray Dehaven, 43, of Whiteford.
Court records allege that the burglaries occurred between Dec. 4 and Wednesday (Dec. 9) at Johnston’s Mini Storage in the 1100 block of Rock Spring Road. Charging documents do not specify the monetary value of the stolen property for most of the victims, but they do note that items stolen from one particular storage unit renter was valued at $12,900.
CCSO Dfc. Hood responded to that business on Wednesday, after the owner, Arthur Johnston, reported that approximately 25 storage units had been burglarized, court records show.
Hood interviewed a man who lives in a mobile home on that business property, and he reported seeing Springel driving a white Chevrolet Silverado “in and out of the secured storage facility over the past several days . . . at all hours of the day and night,” court records allege.
That witness told Hood that he saw Springel “walking around his truck with a flashlight” inside that storage facility at approximately 4 a.m. on Wednesday and that he witnessed him driving away from the place at about 5:30 a.m., some 90 minutes later, police reported.
“(The witness) noticed that the bed of the truck had multiple items in it, to include possibly a bicycle or motorcycle due to the handlebars protruding upwards from the large pile of items. The vehicle observed had been the same Chevrolet Silverado (that) Springle had operated on the previous days at the facility,” according to charging documents.
Hood obtained a log of all the passcodes for the facility’s locked gate from Johnston, who explained that each passcode is unique for every renter, police said.
The deputy then cross-referenced the times on Wednesday that the witness saw Springel inside the storage facility with the passcodes on the log and learned that a passcode belonging to one of the renters — Dehaven — had been used to open the gate at the times in question, police added.
Court records specify that Dehaven rents Unit 123 at Johnston’s Mini Storage.
Hood then checked the agency’s Record Management System and learned that Springel and Dehaven are acquaintances, based on a report showing that CCSO deputies had responded to Springel’s residence on Dec. 4 to handle a “domestic incident,” police reported.
(Court records show that CCSO Dfc. Troy Darpino arrested Springel on Dec. 4, in connection with that domestic incident, and that he charged him with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. Spingle was released on personal recognizance, according to those court records.)
Pattman joined the storage-unit-burglaries investigation later on Wednesday, police reported.
At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, while Pattman and Hood were meeting with several other victims at the storage facility, the investigators saw a white Chevrolet Silverado enter the business property and turn down the row on which Dehaven’s storage unit is located, police said. The investigators identified Springel as the driver, police added.
Pattman then conducted surveillance from a distance, watching Springel and his unidentified passenger get out of the pickup truck and handle a lock on a storage unit that is close to the one rented by Dehaven, police reported.
“The subjects were not able to gain access to the unit and reentered the truck and drove out of the facility,” according to charging documents.
Pattman was able to get the information on the license plate affixed to the late model, white Chevrolet Silverado 1500, police said. Using that information, Pattman searched the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s database, which revealed that the registered owner of that truck is a Whiteford resident, police added.
“Hood and I were able to ascertain that (the registered owner) and Monica Dehaven are acquaintances via them being friends on Facebook and being in a photograph together. S/DFC Hood and I were also able to observe that Springel and Dehaven are currently (as of 12/09/2020) friends on Facebook,” Pattman outlines in his written statement of probable cause.
Pattman and Hood caught another break in their investigation the next day, when they went to Conowingo Community Park in the 1700 block of Susquehanna Road near Port Deposit at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, after receiving an alert regarding property found on the premises, police reported.
The investigators collected the items found in the park and showed them to three of the victims in the storage unit burglaries, police said. Those victims, in turn, identified the recovered property as belongings that had been stolen from their storage units, police added.
“Amongst the stolen items was a receipt from an Auto Zone automotive parts store (in Oxford, Pa.), which had Ethan Springel’s name on it as the customer who purchased an item for a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The date and time of the sale was Dec. 9 at 12:48 p.m.,” court records allege.
That receipt led Pattman to that Auto Zone, where the investigator spoke to two employees who remembered Springel purchasing the item listed on the purchase ticket “because he was acting suspiciously and (because) he had stolen a pair of headlight bulbs during the same trip,” according to charging documents.
One of those employees then visited Springel’s Facebook page, showed Pattman a profile photo and indicated that the person in that picture is Springel, police said. The person in that Facebook profile photo is the same man that Pattman and Hood saw in the white Chevrolet Silverado 1500 at the storage facility at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police added.
Pattman then obtained a search warrant for Unit 123 — the one rented by Dehaven at Johnston’s Mini Storage, according to court records. The court-approved search of that unit occurred on Friday, two days after Pattman and Hood started their investigation, court records show.
Investigators found “multiple tools and stolen items” inside Unit 123, and the burglary victims identified those items as property that had been stolen from their storage units, police said. Hood and Pattman reported that the items found inside Unit 123 also matched the descriptions that the victims already had provided investigators regarding the property stolen from their storage units, police added.
“Dehaven and Springel had arrived on scene prior to deputies executing the warrant and (they) were placed into custody after the execution of the search warrant, due to the voluminous amount of stolen items recovered on the scene,” Pattman reports in charging documents.
Springel is facing 52 charges, 40 of which are felonies, including theft of property valued at more than $1,500 and less than $25,000, theft scheme of more than $1,500 and 29 counts of second-degree burglary, according to court records.
Scheduled for a Jan. 8 preliminary hearing, Springel remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Tuesday, one day after his bail review hearing, court records show.
Dehaven is facing 51 charges, of which 38 are felonies, including theft of property valued at more than $1,500 and less than $25,000 and 25 counts of second-degree burglary, according to court records, which further indicate that Dehaven is free on an unsecured $7,500 bond and that she, like Springel, is scheduled for a Jan. 8 preliminary hearing.
