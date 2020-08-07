CECIL COUNTY — Tropical Storm Isaias invaded Tuesday dropping as much as 6 inches of rain and causing flooding, downed trees and wires.
Herring Snatchers and North East Creeks left their banks in North East and flash flooding forced residents along Mauldin Avenue to be rescued from rising water.
North East Creek also flooded its banks shutting down a portion of Cecil Avenue and requiring several water rescues of people and pets Tuesday afternoon. Water crossed Cecil Avenue and proceeded down Race Street causing both areas to be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Several homes in the area experienced flood waters up to the entry way with some experiencing flooding inside residences.
Numerous water rescues were conducted around Cecil County including along Peddler’s Creek in Charlestown, Route 40 in Elkton and Deaver Road in the Leeds area.
That included an afternoon aerial operation to retrieve a man reported floating away on an air mattress from Cow Pond to Big Elk Creek off East Main Street in Elkton. Crews at the location spent several hours waiting for rapidly flowing waters to subside so they could reach the man.
Later a Singerly Fire Company rescue unit became stranded and had to be rescued itself.
Several vehicles were left stranded as water from Big Elk Creek flooded its banks and crossed over Appleton Road (Maryland 316) near where it meets with Elkton Road (Maryland 279). Water was around four to five deep at spots on Appleton forcing vehicles to turn around.
Businesses along South Bridge Street, including The Paris Foundation, watched helplessly as water crept inside their doors. Volunteers with the ministry that serves the homeless and hungry report that vehicles driving in the parking lot are making a bad situation worse by creating wakes that move more water inside.
Maryland State Highway Administration spokesman Bob Rager said crews ran flagging and blockade operations to keep drivers safe as waters raged across otherwise busy streets. Delmarva Power Company crews were also kept busy with power outages caused by trees on wires, or transformers on fire.
