ELKTON — A Cecil County woman remained jailed on Tuesday after an Elkton-area traffic stop led to investigators confiscating more than a half-ounce of suspect methamphetamine and other purported evidence, according to court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Stephanie Renee Berry, 31, of the 700 block of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) in Elkton.
Sr. Deputy Joseph McCabe of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Berry in the southbound lane of Interstate 95, south of Elkton, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 13 after observing the pickup truck swerve over lane lines several times, police said.
Moments earlier, police added, McCabe also had observed Berry “engaged in the content” as she looked down at a cell phone she was holding while driving the truck in the southbound lane of Elkton Road (Route 279), before merging onto the southbound I-95 ramp.
McCabe dispatched CCSO Cpl. Joseph Brewer and his specially trained scent dog, K9 Max, which alerted to the presence of illegal drugs while performing a sniff scan of the Silverado’s exterior, according to charging documents.
While conducting a probable-cause search of the truck — Berry had been the sole occupant — investigators seized two digital scales marked by “trace amounts” of suspect methamphetamine after finding them inside a purse on the front passenger seat, police said.
Investigators also confiscated four prescription sedatives after finding them inside that purse, police added. Berry was unable to provide investigators with the prescription for those seized pills, police reported.
In addition, investigators found three “operational cell phones” inside the truck, according to charging documents, which further allege that “possession of more than one cell in close proximity” to illegal drugs is “indicative of the sales and distribution” of such contraband.
McCabe arrested Berry at the traffic stop scene and then transported her to CCSO’s headquarters near Elkton, where a female deputy conducted a search to determine if Berry was concealing contraband somewhere on her body, police reported.
The female deputy found two plastic baggies containing a total of 16 grams of suspect methamphetamine inside Berry’s underwear, court records allege.
Scheduled for a Feb. 10 preliminary hearing, Berry is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, which is a felony, and two misdemeanor drug offenses, court records show.
Berry remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Tuesday, five days after her bail review hearing, according to court records.
