ELKTON — Investigators confiscated a stolen handgun and more than 60 baggies containing suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, leading to the arrests of three men, after a pat-down search by security staff at an Elkton-area bar prompted workers to tell authorities that at least one member of that group might be in possession of a firearm, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The investigation started at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, when security employees at The Wood in the 200 block of Fletchwood Road, northeast of Elkton, told Sgt. Michael Kalinsky of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office that a “vehicle parked directly across from the establishment contained three (men) and what they believed to be a firearm,” police said.
Security workers explained that their suspicion was based on pat-downs they had conducted on the three men earlier at the bar, police added.
Kalinsky detained the three men at the vehicle until four fellow CCSO deputies arrived at the scene, where they then assisted him in the probable-cause search of the maroon Honda Civic that the suspects had occupied, court records show.
During the search, investigators found a 9mm Ruger handgun, which was inside a blue and white cloth bag labeled “Brandywine Class of 2020, according to charging documents, which further allege that the bag containing the firearm was in the center of the rear seats “within the lunge, reach and grasp” of all three suspects.
A serial number check on the seized weapon by investigators revealed that the handgun had been reported stolen in Wilmington, Del., court records allege.
Also found inside that cloth bag were 63 blue wax paper folds holding suspect heroin/fentanyl and $391, all of which were contained in a cellophane bag, police reported.
Investigators arrested the three suspects, whom they identified as Phillip Ray Battle, 26; Shaheed Jayron Cooper, 19; and Amir Davon Young, also 19, according to court records. Battle and Young are Wilmington, Del. residents, and Cooper lives in Chester, Pa., court records show.
While one of the deputies drove Young from the arrest scene to CCSO headquarters near Elkton for processing, Young made an “excited utterance” in which he identified himself as the “sole owner” of the cellophane baggie containing the suspect heroin/fentanyl, court records allege.
The suspects are facing the same three charges, including possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute, which is a felony, and possession of a stolen firearm, according to court records.
As of Monday night, the three men remained in the Cecil County Detention Center after their bail review hearings earlier that day, court records show. Young and Battle were held without bond, while Cooper remained incarcerated in lieu of $25,000 bond, according to court records, which indicate that the three defendants are scheduled for Oct. 7 preliminary hearings.
