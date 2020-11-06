ELKTON — Two gunmen remain on the loose after shooting three men — one of them eight times — on the street of an Elkton neighborhood on Election Day, police reported.
The triple-shooting occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of East Village Road — the same place where at least two other shooting incidents have occurred since April, according to Elkton Police Department officials and Cecil Whig archives.
EPD Det. Sgt. Ronald Odom told the Cecil Whig that the two gunmen opened fire as they approached the three victims, who were standing in or near the street. “As they (the suspects) were running up to them, they were firing,” Odom explained.
One of the victims, whom investigators described only as an Elkton resident in his 20s, suffered eight bullet wounds to his upper torso, Odom reported. An ambulance crew rushed him to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he underwent emergency surgery, he said. That man arrived at the hospital in critical condition, Odom added.
“We believe that he was the intended target,” Odom commented.
The other two victims, also in their early to mid 20s, each suffered one gunshot wound, according to police. One of them, also an Elkton resident, suffered a gunshot wound to his ankle, police said. The other, an Edgewood resident, suffered a superficial gunshot wound to his upper torso, police added.
EPD detectives interviewed eyewitnesses, who could provide only general descriptions of the gunmen. The gunmen were dressed in black, with the hoods of their sweatshirts pulled up over their heads, and they were wearing masks, police reported. The gunmen were last seen running toward the front of the nearby Thomson Estates neighborhood, off Delaware Avenue, according to police.
Maryland State Police troopers and Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted EPD officers and detectives at the scene.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, a motive for the triple-shooting remained under investigation.
Anyone with information that might help investigators identify the two suspects in this triple-shooting is asked to call the Elkton Police Department at 410-394-4200, ext. 35.
This marks the third reported shooting in the 100 block of East Village Road since 8:20 p.m. on April 20, when a gunman or gunmen opened fire there — striking a parked car occupied by two men and forcing two other men outside that vehicle to take cover, according to police and Cecil Whig archives.
No one was wounded in that incident, which investigators categorized as a “drive-by shooting,” but bullets stuck the car occupied by the two men and they also hit an unoccupied vehicle parked adjacent to it, police reported at the time.
The gunman or gunmen fired several shots from what was described only as a white sport utility vehicle that, seconds before the shooting, stopped or slowed on East Village Road, according to police.
At the time of the drive-by shooting, a 19-year-old man who lives on East Village Road and a 20-year-old man who lives elsewhere in Elkton were inside the car that was struck by bullets, police said. Meanwhile, police added, two other men, ages 20 and 23, were seated on a curb near the occupied car. The two men on the curb also live on East Village Road, police noted.
Then some five weeks later, a man allegedly pulled a handgun during a Memorial Day street brawl in the 100 block of East Village Road and fired three shots, including an errant one at a rival — all of which was captured on videotape by a home security camera, according to court records.
No one was wounded during the incident, which occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on May 25, but one bullet allegedly intended for one of the combatants ricochetted off the pavement and struck a nearby 2012 Infiniti G37X in the driver’s side door, causing an estimated $500 in damages, police reported.
An off-duty MSP trooper, who was living close to where the melee took place, responded to the scene after hearing commotion coming from the street while inside his home, police said. Moments later, police added, that trooper detained the alleged gunman — Deshan Marquet Huntsman II, 25, of Edgewood — before EPD officers arrived.
Huntsman was armed when the trooper approached him, police reported.
“(The trooper) advised that when he heard shots fired, he ran back into his residence, he grabbed his firearm and confronted Huntsman, who was holding a loaded firearm at his side,” according to charging documents.
The trooper ordered Huntsman to drop his gun — and Huntsman complied — and then the trooper detained the him, police said. Huntsman was walking toward a black Chevrolet Trailblazer when the trooper confronted him, police added.
A home security camera at the trooper’s residence videotaped the melee and Huntsman allegedly firing a handgun, court records show.
A jury trial for Huntsman, who is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and 13 other offenses, is set to start on Jan. 27 and is scheduled to last two days, according to court records, which further indicate that Huntsman was released from the Cecil County Detention Center on Aug. 21 after posting a $100,000 bond.
Court records also show that a man identified as Emanuel Alcides Greaves, now 21, of the 300 block of Grey Mount Circle in Elkton, allegedly ran up to Huntsman and punched him — triggering a fight that quickly turned into a brawl after approximately four other people jumped into the fray.
EPD officers later arrested Greaves close to the scene and charged him with second-degree assault relating to him allegedly punching Huntsman, according to court records. Greaves’ jury trial had been scheduled to start on Monday, but it was postponed and rescheduled for April 12, court records show.
The other people involved in the brawl scattered and fled when the gunshots rang out, according to police.
