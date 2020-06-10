Three from Baltimore charged with Rising Sun robbery

RISING SUN — Three Baltimore County residents have been charged with robbery, second degree assault and theft under $1,500 for an alleged attack on two women, taking one woman’s backpack and attempting to use her credit card at a Harford County convenience store.
Rising Sun Police Chief Francis “Chip” Peterson said Harford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Williams, 20, Seantele Ward, 22, and Isaiah Jordan, 21 in the Joppa area after spotting the car as described by the victims.
Peterson said two women were standing on South Queen Street talking when one of the women saw someone she knew drive by. The driver made a U-turn in the street and approached the victims just before 8 p.m. on June 2.
Ward, who was at the wheel, called out to the woman by name.
“Ward pulls up and two guys jump out and start beating her,” Peterson said of the incident. The other woman, a Rising Sun resident, had her bag ripped off her shoulder.
The trio fled out of town on West Main Street.
Once the victims made contact with Rising Sun Police and described the attackers, an alert was issued to allied agencies.
“The victim was notified by (her bank) that an attempt was made to use her card at the Wawa in Fallston,” Peterson said.
HCSO found the car and placed all three in custody on Mountain Road near Old Joppa Road in the Joppa area.
All three suspects were initially held without bond, but have since been released from the Cecil County Detention Center after a payment of $15,000 each.
Peterson said the backpack and its contents had not been recovered.
