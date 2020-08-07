HAVRE DE GRACE — The Havre de Grace Arts Collective’s third anniversary celebration kicks off its 2020-21 season titled Connecting through the Arts on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 5pm to 7pm.
The festivities begin at 5 PM as CRUSH FUNK BRASS BAND travels around downtown Havre de Grace playing live music to brighten your day. The band will end their travels at the Cultural Center at the Opera House where they will perform a live streamed concert from 6pm to 7pm. Go to www.facebook.com/hdgarts to enjoy this FREE concert from the comfort of your own home.
The celebration continues for youth of all ages on August 15, 2020 as the Havre de Grace Arts Collective launches their new, monthly online, pARTicipate Youth Programs. From 10am – 11am, artist Laura Numsen will kick things off with Butterflies and Far Away Fish, teaching ages 4-11 how to cut, glue, and color to create a one of a kind treasure. Learn words for butterflies and other animals in 5+ languages! Hear a poem and a song from a far away land. Art classes will be held virtually once a month through December.
In celebration of the Arts Collective anniversary, a complimentary gift for this class will be available at The Art Rooms, 116 N. Washington Street, Havre de Grace on Friday, August 7 — Sunday, August 9 from 11:00am — 5:00pm.
The Havre de Grace Arts Collective is a 501(c)(3) organization created to address the cultural and economic well-being of Havre de Grace and the region by celebrating its history and culture through programming at the award-winning historic Cultural Center at the Opera House, Arts and Entertainment District, Arts by the Bay Gallery and the Public Art Committee. The Havre de Grace Arts Collective is supported by the Harford County Office of Community & Economic Development, City of Havre de Grace, Maryland State Arts Council and Harford County Cultural Arts Board. For more information, visit www.HdGArtsCollective.org and www.OHHdG.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.