ANNAPOLIS — If you are shopping for something more than roses and chocolates this Valentine’s Day weekend the Maryland Comptroller’s Office wants to help by offering tax-free shopping on Energy Star appliances and light bulbs.
Tax free shopping is Feb. 13-15 and comes with the purchase of air conditioners, washers and dryers, standard refrigerators, furnaces, heat pumps, boilers, dehumidifiers and programmable thermostats. Also tax free this weekend is the purchase of compact fluorescent and LED light bulbs.
“This is the perfect time to bring home new energy-efficient appliances to go along with the traditional Valentine’s Day flowers and chocolate,” said Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot. “These products really are the gift that keeps on giving year after year thanks to the recurring savings in your energy bills.”
These tax free Energy Star weekends began in 2011. While Maryland estimates it loses $800,000 in tax revenue from the purchases, sales from other items make up for that, adding that the environmental impact carries its own financial rewards.
“Marylanders who buy qualified ENERGY STAR products during the tax-free weekend save money up front and in the long haul,” Franchot said. “No cost is too great to preserve our environment and the relatively small impact on lost tax revenues is a minuscule price to pay for the welfare of our planet and the health of future generations.”
Established by the EPA, the Energy Star label indicates a product meets strict standards for energy efficiency. Consumers are estimated to have saved $35 billion in energy costs and 200 billion kilowatt hours of electricity, which means a 150 million metric ton reduction in greenhouse gases.
