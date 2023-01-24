SUV strikes building

A Maryland State Police trooper examines the damage Sunday after a sport utility vehicle crashed into the exterior wall of the Dollar General store in the Northeast Plaza shopping center near North East.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JESSICA PAUL

NORTH EAST — A sport utility vehicle crashed into an exterior wall of a Dollar General store at the Northeast Plaza shopping center over the weekend, causing an unspecified amount of structural damage to the building, according to Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack.

