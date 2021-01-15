HAVRE DE GRACE — In keeping with its organizational mission of giving families and individuals the knowledge and tools to overcome adversity, The SUCCESS Project recently announced that registration is now open for the non-profit’s first virtual sessions of the Strengthening Families Program (SFP).
The SFP curriculum has been successful around the world in improving familial relationships and reducing risk factors for behavioral and social problems including alcohol and drug use, according to a recent release by The SUCCESS Project.
Through a grant funded by the Harford County Department of Community Services, The SUCCESS Project will present the Strengthening Families Program at no cost to families and offer prizes and incentives to participants each week of the 11-week course. Classes will be held via weekly zoom meetings on either Tuesday or Thursday nights beginning February 2. Registration is required with limited space available.
SFP is designed for those with kids ages 6 to 11 and utilizes the research and documented evaluation tools developed in 1982 by Dr. Karol Kumpfer, a psychology professor at the University of Utah. Families complete a series of structured games, activities and discussions that teach parents how to better monitor their children’s emotional well-being and help reduce risk factors for substance abuse, mental health problems, and delinquency.
Recognized nationally and internationally, SFP has proven effective for both high-risk and general population families, with participants reporting stronger family bonding, improved parenting skills, more youth cooperation and involvement, and decreased family conflict, youth depression and youth aggression, according to the release.
Nicki Biggs, executive director of The SUCCESS Project, says, “Now more than ever families are facing incredible challenges as they struggle to stay connected and make the right choices, so the timing is ideal to present the SFP material. We hope offering the classes at no cost and in a digital format will make them easy to access for SUCCESS Project clients and many others, as we are eager to see this internationally known program help sow the seeds of family unity in our own community.”
For more information about The SUCCESS Project visit theupwardclimb.org and follow The SUCCESS Project on Facebook and Twitter.
