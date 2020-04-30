Sports cancelled for rest of year by MPSSAA

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced Tuesday the cancellation of all MPSSAA events for the remainder of the 2019-2020.
The cancellations will affect the 2020 boys and girls state basketball championships as well as all spring sports and their corresponding state championship events.
A press release from MPSSAA said that the association will begin focusing all of its efforts on aligning the return of interscholastic athletics with the Maryland Strong Road Map to Recovery, recently outlined by Gov. Larry Hogan.
The MPSSAA has also cancelled its Student-Athlete Leadership Conference and the Minds in Motion Scholarship banquet, according to the release. The MPSSAA will continue to honor senior scholarship winners through its Minds in Motion Scholarship program and will announce each of the $1,000 scholarship winners online in the coming week.
