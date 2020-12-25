HARFORD COUNTY — The Southern Harford County Rotary will be presenting a three-part virtual cooking demonstration series featuring Chef Lou Piero entitled “Dramatic Dinners and Wine Pairings.”
Attendees will hone their culinary skills and learn tips and techniques from a Master Chef. Proceeds benefit the Southern Harford County Rotary Foundation (a 501(C)3 organization) and other community service projects.
Session I takes place on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees will cook along with Master Chef Lou to create a festive holiday dinner menu, including crab stuffed mushrooms, grilled caesar salad, crown roast with apple bread stuffing, and cheesecake.
Session II will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Master Chef Lou will inspire participants’ romantic side with a special dinner for two. The menu includes red pepper tomato soup with goat cheese, chateaubriand for two, french potatoes, asparagus with hollandaise, and crème caramel.
Session III is scheduled for Friday, April 9, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees will celebrate Spring with Master Chef Lou as he guides them through preparations for a farm to table feast. The menu includes vegetable quiche, rack of lamb, roasted potatoes, glazed baby carrots, and apple pie with cheddar cheese crust.
The virtual classes include all recipes, ingredient shopping lists, list of recommended equipment and suggested wine pairings. Virtual classes are $25 each or register for the three-part series for just $60! To register, visit https://southharfordrotary.org/cheflou.htm.
Southern Harford County Rotary was chartered January 2008 with the vision and mission specific to the areas of Joppa, Edgewood, Belcamp and lower Abingdon areas. The club’s vision is to assure children of Southern Harford County are secure, protected, thriving, valued, and nurtured.
