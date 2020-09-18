CECILTON — Maryland Natural Resources Police and volunteers from Cecilton Fire Company responded to a Sunday evening collision on the Sassafras River that injured six people on board the 24-foot ski-boat.
Around 8:41 p.m. NRP was called to the area at Skipjack Landing to find the boat was reportedly traveling at a high speed and struck a day marker.
Jason Reamy, public information officer for Cecilton VFC, said the marker was a recent addition to the channel.
“It’s a newer buoy, about eight to 20 feet high,” Reamy said Tuesday adding the device is a day marker and, as such, is not illuminated.
Lauren Moses, NRP spokeswoman, said a woman on the boat was ejected on impact.
“Luckily, a good samaritan was able to assist her and bring her back to the ski boat,” Moses said.
That impact also left a large gouge in the bow of the boat.
According to Reamy all six were taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment. Five of the six suffered minor injuries.
Moses said NRP in still investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.