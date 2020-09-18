Six injured when boat hits buoy in the Sassafras

A deep gouge was left in the bow of this 24-foot ski boat when it hit a buoy in the Sassafras River Sunday night.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CECILTON VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY

CECILTON — Maryland Natural Resources Police and volunteers from Cecilton Fire Company responded to a Sunday evening collision on the Sassafras River that injured six people on board the 24-foot ski-boat.

Around 8:41 p.m. NRP was called to the area at Skipjack Landing to find the boat was reportedly traveling at a high speed and struck a day marker.

Jason Reamy, public information officer for Cecilton VFC, said the marker was a recent addition to the channel.

“It’s a newer buoy, about eight to 20 feet high,” Reamy said Tuesday adding the device is a day marker and, as such, is not illuminated.

Lauren Moses, NRP spokeswoman, said a woman on the boat was ejected on impact.

“Luckily, a good samaritan was able to assist her and bring her back to the ski boat,” Moses said.

That impact also left a large gouge in the bow of the boat.

According to Reamy all six were taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment. Five of the six suffered minor injuries.

Moses said NRP in still investigating.

