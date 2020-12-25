PERRYVILLE — Santa made an early arrival in Cecil County Sunday just to visit a family in need of some Christmas cheer.
With help from Cecil and Harford County law enforcement, fire and ambulance personnel, Santa Claus arrived on a Community Fire Company of Perryville fire engine to see Courtney Bednarek and her children, Brian Mumpower, 9 and Elizabeth Mumpower, 7.
“We went to see Santa the other night at the (Fraternal Order of Police) lodge in Middle River,” Bednarek said. It was there Santa learned not only what the children wanted materially but also that they had suffered a great loss recently.
Courtney had only been married to Gregory Bednarek for 39 days when he died from COVID-19.
“He went to the hospital Saturday night,” she said, recalling back to Nov. 7 when he took himself to University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital from their Port Deposit home. “They called me Monday morning and said he wasn’t going to make it.”
The 19-year veteran of the Maryland Transportation Authority Police died 11:31 a.m. on Nov. 9. He was 40.
“I met him at the Pizza Hut in Havre de Grace. We got married three years later on the third anniversary of that day,” Bednarek said.
She said Gregory loved being the bonus dad to Elizabeth and Brian.
“He had a strong relationship with them,” noted Richard Beam, First Trustee of FOP Lodge 34. It was Beam who organized the special event for Courtney and the children with unanimous support of the lodge. Sunday afternoon he greeted those who came out to participate in the parade from the MDTA northbound scale house off Dawson Drive in Perryville to the southbound scale house off of Turnpike Drive.
Not only did the family lose Greg, but the day before their Oct. 2 wedding Courtney’s father died in a motorcycle accident.
“Needless to say, Courtney Bednarek has a rough way to go,” Beam said. So the FOP brotherhood stepped in, in a show of support.
Members of the lodge pitched in $500 to purchase gifts for the family. Beam and FOP Conductor Nina Bowser went shopping for the family.
Along with a huge pack full of wrapped gifts for the children, Santa presented something special to Courtney.
Reaching into the pocket of his bright red suit, Santa produced a small velvet bag. He handed the bag to Courtney, who gently opened it and fought off tears. Inside was a bracelet featuring the Thin Blue Line, an iconic symbol of law enforcement. On top of the line was printed the word “Wife” with hearts at both ends of the line.
“This was amazing,” said Terri Reese, Courtney’s. mother. “I think it’s wonderful. This is a tight knit group.”
“This is how we honor our fallen,” Beam said, adding, “It’s a brotherhood.”
