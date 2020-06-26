RISING SUN — A traffic stop in downtown Rising Sun led to investigators confiscating a loaded handgun – which had been reported stolen in Wilmington, Del. — and plastic baggies containing suspect cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as 28-year-old Jonathan Munoz-Martinez, a Wilmington, Del., resident who was arrested at the traffic stop scene.
Munoz-Martinez is facing eight criminal charges, four of which are felonies, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, court records show.
The other charges against him include misdemeanor counts of possession of a stolen firearm and illegal possession of a firearm because, according to charging documents, Munoz-Martinez is prohibited from possessing a gun “due to an active protection from abuse order.”
Scheduled for a July 20 preliminary proceeding, Munoz-Martinez remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Tuesday, one day after his bail review hearing, court records show.
MPO Daniel Stickney of the Rising Sun Police Department stopped a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Munoz-Martinez at approximately 11 p.m. Friday on East Main Street for allegedly exceeding the posted 25 mph speed limit, after he had failed to stop before turning onto the road, police reported.
As Stickney approached the driver’s side window, he detected an “overwhelming odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle, court records allege.
“While speaking with the operator, he continually moved about the passenger compartment, dropping his hands out of my line of sight,” Stickney alleges in his written statement of probable cause.
Munoz-Martinez’ perceived furtive moves prompted Stickney to escort him out of the vehicle and to conduct a pat-down search, police said. During that search, police added, Stickney saw “numerous glassine bags sticking out of (Munoz-Martinez’) right rear pocket” and noticed “several large bulges in both his right and left pockets.”
“During the pat-down search of (Munoz-Martinez), he did attempt to push off the vehicle away from me, at which time I placed him into custody pending further investigation,” Stickney outlines in charging documents.
Stickney found and confiscated two plastic baggies of suspect cocaine during the pat-down search and an unspecified sum of cash, which the investigating officer described in court papers as a “substantial quantity,” police reported. Based on an evidence photo provided by the RSPD, it appears that the officer confiscated more than $2,500 from Munoz-Martinez.
While searching the suspect’s vehicle, Stickney seized a digital scale, which he found in the driver’s side door pocket, police said.
The officer also confiscated two plastic baggies holding suspect methamphetamine and two plastic baggies containing suspect marijuana while searching the rest of the vehicle, police added.
(Charging documents do not indicate the weights of the suspect cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana confiscated by Stickney.)
In addition, according to court records, Stickney seized a second digital scale, which he found on a rear passenger’s seat, and a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer semi-automatic handgun, after finding it under the center console.
That handgun had 11 live rounds in the magazine, according to charging documents, which further allege, “Routine checks revealed that the Sig Sauer semi-automatic handgun was reported stolen by Wilmington (Del.) Police.”
