RISING SUN — Wider, smoother sidewalks, new fire hydrants, getting poles and mailboxes out of the road and a new road is in the works along Wilson Avenue.
Rising Sun Town Administrator Calvin Bonenberger hosted a virtual meeting last week for the sidewalk and paving project that attracted a handful of residents.
“Wilson Avenue has been a bit of a troubled stretch of road over the past decade,” Bonenberger said of the road that runs off West Main Street and becomes Hopewell Road at the town border. “The mayor and commissioners have wanted to address this for a couple of years.”
Potholes, speeding and truck traffic are high on the list of issues with the town road. Bonenberger said Rising Sun’s public works department has been patching but it’s going to take a renovation to make the road safer for both motorists and pedestrians.
“The road has a lot of stuff going on underneath it,” he said, adding in a town that’s more than 160 years old, some of these paved roads were once cow paths.
“It started as a dirt road, then gravel, then tar and chip,” he said. “It’s not the kind of construction we see now. There’s some degradation and sinking.”
The sidewalks were the first to be removed and will be the first installed if you don’t count the fire hydrant work that town employees completed in advance. Bonenberger said an existing hydrant is obsolete by today’s firefighting standards. Also the water line to which it was connected was too small.
“The hydrant (on the west side of Wilson Avenue) is on a 4-inch line. It should be a 6-inch line,” he said. “And we’re going to add another fire hydrant at Douglas and Wilson.”
A volunteer firefighter himself, Bonenberger explained that if a fire hydrant is on the wrong side of a street it can impede the arrival of other apparatus or the hoses can get damaged when driven over.
Sidewalks on that west side will be wider with a curbing to help with stormwater drainage. Mailboxes that are in the street and several utility poles will become part of the sidewalk instead of the street.
“These utility poles, as you can imagine, create a traffic hazard,” he said, adding it also makes snow plowing a challenge.
Neighbors of the project asked about asked about safety issues they have noticed.
“Truck traffic is destroying the sidewalks on turns,” said Jerry Deese, who asked if anything could be done about the big trucks on these smaller roads. “I can feel my house shake.”
He told Francis Peterson, chief of police, that he witnessed a truck making a turn take out a stop sign.
“A lot of these trucks are not going to the mushroom farm,” Deese said.
Peterson said like other Cecil County towns, Rising Sun has been unsuccessful in keeping trucks off its roads, especially those not rated for heavy traffic loads.
Citing all the pedestrians in the area coming to the park and playground or the Little League fields, John Kornak asked if extra measures were being considered.
“Could there be a crosswalk going into the park?” Kornak said.
Bonenberger told him that was something that came up in the pre-construction meeting and was likely to be added.
Advanced Pavement Group won the contract with a bid of $131,880.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.