NORTH EAST — There’s an unofficial movement sweeping across the country and right here in Cecil County in an effort to infuse joy into an otherwise dismal year.
Koty Wright in North East and Amanda Cameron Vaughan and Britt Fraker in Rising Sun have become the faces of the local effort to get folks to stand outside their homes at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 and ring bells.
“It’s just two minutes and it gives us some hope,” Wright said. “I hope a ton of people do it.”
“Wouldn’t it be great if the whole county could join in for just a little bit of togetherness?” Vaughan said. “This is such a simple thing we can do to bring that magic moment, that feeling.”
It’s been dubbed the North East Christmas Jingle in that area of the county and Rising Sun Joy Bells in the other.
Where the idea began is up to debate. An internet search finds bell-ringing invitations going out in England, South Africa, and across the United States.
Vaughan and Fraker have been making bell bags and inviting others to join in the fun.
“We put three to four bells in each bag and attach the card,” she said. Printed by Shephard Design and paid for by Rising Sun, the card explains the bells and how to participate.
For those who also want to make the bags and hand them out, those cards are available at Stephen’s Hair Works, 15 Maple Heights Lane and Rise N Grind Cafe, 8 East Main St. Vaughan also made a simpler black and white card for folks to print out on their own. She suggests make it a family event by coloring or adding stickers to the cards and bags.
“Do it any way you want. There’s no right or wrong way to participate,” she said.
Bell bags will be made available at Rising Sun Middle and Elementary schools Wednesday during the Cecil County Public Schools food distribution. Vaughan said she and her children are also walking their neighborhood and handing out the bags.
Wright said with so much dividing the country, and the pandemic separating families, perhaps ringing bells in unison will bring some kind of comfort.
“At North East Firehouse we’re going to ring the old bell on the front of the building,” Wright said. “It’ll be great to hear bells all over town.”
Vaughan agrees.
“What a magical moment that will be,” she said.
