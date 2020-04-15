Renovation project on North East property one step closer to fruition

NORTH EAST — The town of North East has moved one step closer on the Jackson House renovation project according to updates given at the town’s regularly scheduled meeting last week.
The building, which at one time housed North East’s town hall, and has also served at the location of the Boys and Girls Club of North East and a fishing association, according to Ken Natale, director of finance and administration for North East.
In an interview conducted after the meeting last Wednesday, Natale said the building, which is located in North East Town Park, next to the North East River, has been vacant for the last five years and the town has made the decision to renovate the facility to be rented out.
The renovations will include improving several facets of the building to bring it into compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Specifically, Natale said the ramp and bathroom will be made ADA compliant while the porch will be stabilized as well as other minor repairs.
Natale said the project was put out for bids and the town’s engineers are currently analyzing the prospective low bidder of two submitted bids to make sure the bid includes all necessary work on the structure.
During the town’s meeting Monday, town officials also discussed the status of the previous decision to waive convenience fees charged for those paying bills with debit or credit cards. The charges would not so much be waived as they would be credited to customer’s accounts, meaning the town would effectively be paying the fees issued by credit card processing companies for North East customers. Currently the processing companies charge 2.95 percent of a given transaction’s value.
According to Natale, as of last Wednesday, $438 in fees had been credited back to customers. He said the town anticipates a cost of $4,000 for the quarter.
Town officials also discussed meetings between town officials throughout Maryland, state and county officials. Town Commissioner Michael Kline said he had been part of two COVID-19 task force meetings for Cecil County and he mentioned that he was very impressed with how aware county officials of the surge they expect to come. City Administrator Melissa Cook-MacKenzie said that town officials were hearing that the surge would hit Cecil County around April 18.
The town board is expected to meet again next Wednesday, April 22, at 6:30 p.m., when they will hold a virtual work session to discuss the town’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget. The work session will be followed by the board’s regular meeting at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.