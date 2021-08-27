HARFORD COUNTY — Online registration opened Monday for Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s 21st annual River Sweep, a volunteer shoreline and roadside clean-up that will take place at multiple locations all across both Cecil and Harford County on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The event will take place in honor of World Rivers Day, a holiday created by the United Nations to celebrate the earth’s rivers and waterways, that takes place on the fourth Sunday of every September.
In prior years, River Sweep has been held in honor of Earth Day in April, but this year the event was pushed till September and associated with World Rivers Day.
River Sweep will begin at 9 a.m., with check-in opening at 8:30, and volunteers will spread out along the banks of waterways near their meeting site. Volunteers will remove trash and debris from those locations, which include:
Cecil County: Marina Park, 190 South Main Street, Port Deposit; Conowingo Community Park at Octoraro Creek, 1720 Susquehanna River Road, Conowingo; Conowingo Creek Boat Launch, 2 Mt. Zoar Road (Mount Zoar Road and the water), Conowingo; Perryville Boat Launch/Garrett Island, 501 Roundhouse Drive, Perryville; Perryville Community Park, Marion Tapp Parkway, Perryville; Rodgers Tavern Museum, 259 Broad Street, Perryville; and Eagle Point/Long Point, Conestoga Street, Charlestown.
Harford County: Tydings Park, gazebo at Commerce Street, Havre de Grace, and Susquehanna State Park, Deer Creek trestle bridge parking lot, Stafford Road, Havre de Grace.
A press release from Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway noted that: “Those interested in volunteering on Garrett Island should bring their kayaks and canoes and meet at the Boat Launch in Perryville. Boaters are also welcome.”
Heritage Greenway recommends that volunteers wear old shoes clothing that they don’t mind getting wet and/or dirty. Volunteers should also bring work gloves to handle the trash and detritus that will need to be removed.
Volunteers who take advantage of online pre-registration will also be provided lunch during the event.
“Our volunteers make a difference by helping to improve our community’s quality of life through conservation, protection and restoration. We are grateful to those who are so generous with their time and talents,” said Brigitte Carty, Heritage Greenway’s executive director.
To register as a volunteer at the event, visit Heritage Greenway’s website at www.UpperBayTrails.com. Registration will remain open until Sept. 14.
