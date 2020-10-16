RISING SUN — Since this is the year that marks the 100th anniversary of women in America getting the right to vote, the Rising Sun Historic Preservation Commission is bringing one of Cecil County’s most colorful figures from that era to life Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park.
You may not recognize the name Mary Jamar now, but once you see her portrayed by Chas Cosans, Jamar will be hard to forget.
“Mary was the oldest of four children,” Cosans said of the children of Dr. John H. Jamar and Margaret Hollingsworth. Dr. Jamar gave a lengthy speech on history and neglected to mention the current movement to pass the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution. Mary and her sisters, Corrine and Isabel got after the doctor.
For Cosans, that strength of character, fervor and love of country speaks to her and she enjoys becoming Mary Jamar, if only for 45 minutes on a Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.
“This character stirred my patriotic heart,” she said, calling herself a “flag-waving American.”
“Mary Jamar was a founder of the Cecil County Equal Suffrage League and she started the Cecil County SPCA,” Cosans said. “She embraced all women, red, black, yellow and white. Women’s suffrage was not just white women.”
Cosans said she hopes her portrayal of Mary Jamar will “inform, inspire and incite.”
Veterans Memorial Park is located off Wilson Avenue in Rising Sun. Admission is free but donations, or membership to the Rising Sun Historic Preservation Commission is always welcome.
