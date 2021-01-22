PORT DEPOSIT — Now that the town council is comprised of four members instead of six, a vacancy on the board is that much more of an issue according to Vicky Rinkerman, town administrator.
“We have to have a quorum,” Rinkerman said.
The US Department of Agriculture recently flagged the town for not following a 2018 change to the process of making charter amendments. The town is seeking USDA funding for its flood mitigation project at Race Street and Granite Avenue on the north end of Main Street. That the town did not notify residents three weeks ahead of its public hearing to shrink the council from six to four. Instead it followed the old rule of passing the legislation with a 40-day appeals period.
Currently there is an open seat on the council with the Jan. 7 resignation of Wayne Tome, Bob Kuhs was elevated by majority vote to the mayor’s position. Councilman Kevin Brown was also voted in as the new deputy mayor.
Now there is an urgent need to fill the remainder of Kuhs’ council seat, which expires with the May election.
“Whoever gets the seat would be in office for three months,” Rinkerman said.
Interested candidates need to file a letter of intent at town hall and complete the financial disclosure paperwork.
“You don’t need to get signatures,” she said of the fill-in process. Candidates seeking office in Port Deposit have to get a petition with the signatures of 25 registered voters to appear on a town ballot.
With the reduction in the board, the 2021 election will fill three council seats, but the person coming in third — assuming there are at least three candidates — will serve two years instead of four to reset the election cycle. Afterward the election will address two council seats.
To be a candidate in May the person must be a town resident for at least one year, be at least 21 years old and registered to vote in Cecil County. A candidate form, financial disclosure and proof of residence is required. Forms are available at Port Deposit Town Hall, 64 South Main St. Questions should be addressed to Lacey Heath, town clerk. Call 410-378-2121 or send an email to lheath@portdeposit.org
