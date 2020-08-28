PERRYVILLE — A woman confessed that she had been selling nearly two ounces of methamphetamine per week in Cecil County – collecting approximately $3,000 each time period – after investigators arrested her during a traffic stop near Perryville, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Emily Catherine Wehage, 23, of Aberdeen.
An investigation by Maryland State Police’s Special Investigation Section led to Wehage’s arrest, which occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 after troopers stopped a red Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Wehage in the westbound lane of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40), near Jackson Station Road, police reported.
The MSP investigation into “street-level drug sales by Emily Catherine Wehage” started in early August and, based on information gathered during that probe, a Cecil County Circuit Court judge issued detectives warrants to search Wehage and her Cobalt, court records show.
Investigators executed those search warrants during that Aug. 18 traffic stop near Perryville, police reported.
While searching Wehage’s Cobalt, investigators found four plastic baggies containing slightly more than 10 grams of suspect methamphetamine and 16 other baggies that been marked with the street brand stamp “COBRA” and held about five grams of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, court records allege. There are 28 grams in one ounce.
In addition, investigators found “one handwritten drug ledger,” Wehage’s cell phone and three prescription anxiety pills, according to charging documents.
Court records allege that, during a recorded police interview at MSP’s North East Barrack, Wehage admitted to drug distribution activities.
“Wehage advised that she purchased the seized methamphetamine and heroin from two different drug suppliers in Delaware and intended to re-sell the contraband in Cecil County. Wehage advised that she has been dealing ‘ice’ (methamphetamine) and ‘dope’ (heroin) since the arrest of her boyfriend. Wehage approximated that she sells 49 grams of methamphetamine per week for a total yield of $2,800 per week. Wehage advised that the heroin seized is a mix of heroin, fentanyl and other chemicals,” court records allege.
Investigators checked information on Wehage’s confiscated cell phone, which contained “numerous messages and photographs consistent with Wehage’s admissions to actively engaging in the street-level sales of heroin and methamphetamine,” according to charging documents.
MSP detectives also studied the alleged drug ledger and noticed, among other entries, that it contained an “owe sheet of those that currently owe a drug debt to Wehage,” court records allege.
“The handwritten notes include ‘ICE REUP: QRT – 375’ and ‘$120 Saved for Re-up?’,” according to charging documents, which explain that the term “Re-Up” is a “slang phrase commonly used by drug traffickers to describe the re-supply of (illegal drugs).”
Wehage is facing four charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute — one of two felonies filed against her, according to court records, which show that she is scheduled for a Sept. 16 preliminary hearing.
After spending two nights in the Cecil County Detention Center, Wehage, who initially was held without bond, is free on $15,000 bail that she posted on Aug. 20, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.