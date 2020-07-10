ELKTON — Officers responded to a Elkton residence for a domestic violence complaint and wound up confiscating more than 100 baggies of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, after arresting the man who allegedly attacked the mother of their children, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Cody Carson Morris, 31, whose address is listed in court records as the 200 block of East Main Street in Elkton, where the incident occurred on Wednesday.
Morris remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Tuesday, six days after his bail review hearing, according to court records, which further indicate that Morris is facing seven charges, including possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute and two counts of second-degree assault.
First on the scene, Elkton Police Department K-9 Officer Matthew Nussle caught Morris and held him on the ground outside the residence, after Morris allegedly failed to obey Nussle’s orders and attempted to run away, police reported.
When EPD Officer Thomas arrived, he noticed “a large amount of blue wax paper baggies on the ground under Morris and also a large clear baggie with several bundles on the ground in the grass where he was detained,” court records allege.
Investigators confiscated 112 baggies containing suspect heroin/fentanyl, 92 of which were inside the large clear bag, police said. The remaining 20 baggies containing the suspect drug were loose on the ground, also beneath Morris, police added.
In addition, investigators seized a needle and $1,358 from Morris after finding the paraphernalia and money inside his pockets, according to police.
Officers also found “a large amount of needles along with new small clear ziplock baggies that are known to be used in the packaging and selling of (illegal drugs),” after finding them inside a book bag that Morris had in his possession, court records allege.
While investigating the domestic violence complaint, investigators spoke with the alleged victim, who told them that she and Morris have three children together but are not in a relationship and that he had been hanging out outside the residence for a while, police reported.
The woman alleged that Morris took her vehicle at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday, after she had denied his request for the keys, and that he had wanted transportation to the Hollingsworth Manor neighborhood, according to charging documents.
“I know (Hollingsworth Manor) to be a high-crime area for the sale and purchase of illegal drugs. She also stated that Morris constantly has people meeting him in the yard of her residence and that he’s trying to stay in the garage out back and also in the yard but does not live there,” Thomas outlines in his statement of probable cause.
When Morris returned to East Main Street in the vehicle about an hour later, he “became aggressive” as he and the woman argued, police reported.
The woman alleged that Morris put her in chokehold inside the residence for approximately 10 seconds while cursing at her, police said, adding that “no marks or injuries were observed.” She also alleged that, while leaving the residence moments later, Morris grabbed her mother’s crutches “in attempts to make her fall down the stairs,” according to police.
Court records indicate that another woman at that residence witnessed Morris grabbing the alleged victim’s crutches and pushing her.
