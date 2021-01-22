NORTH EAST — A man who is prohibited from possessing firearms because of his criminal record is facing charges after investigators found a handgun inside a pickup truck that he had been driving near North East, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Jonatha Villalpando-Hernandez, 39, of Wilmington, Del.
Scheduled for a Feb. 12 preliminary hearing, Villalpando-Hernandez is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which is a felony, according to court records. He also is charged with misdemeanor offenses of handgun on person, illegal possession of a registered firearm and illegal possession of ammunition, court records show.
Court records indicate that Villalpando-Hernandez is free after paying $300 of a $3,000 percentage bond.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a business in the 300 block of Baron Road near North East at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, after a woman reported that she had loaned Villalpando-Hernandez her 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck and that, after having an argument with Villalpando-Hernandez, whom she identified as her boyfriend, she no longer wanted him driving the vehicle, police reported.
The woman told investigators that she did not want to go to Villalpando-Hernandez’ place of employment on Baron Road without a police escort, because she believed that he had a gun inside the truck, police said. She also told deputies that Villalpando-Hernandez had shown her the gun on the previous night, police added.
Investigators confronted Villalpando-Hernandez, who initially denied that there was a firearm inside the truck and then admitted that he knew there was a handgun inside that vehicle, according to charging documents.
While searching the truck, investigators confiscated an unloaded .22 caliber pistol and a partially loaded magazine after finding those items in the center console, court records allege.
“Upon further questioning, Villalpando stated that the gun belonged to his boss . . . who had recently been in the truck and had left the gun under the passenger side front seat. Villalpando stated that he found the gun in the truck last night and put it in the center console and further stated that he drove to his place of employment today (Jan. 15), knowing that the gun was in the vehicle,” according to charging documents.
The suspects was unable to provide investigators with contact information for his boss, police reported.
CCSO Dfc. Fitzgerald, lead investigator, contacted Maryland Gun Center representatives, who reported that Villalpando-Hernandez is prohibited from possessing firearms and, or, ammunition due to an August 2011 domestic violence conviction in Kentucky, court records allege.
