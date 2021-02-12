ELKTON — A man who allegedly burglarized his neighbor’s barn near Elkton — while armed with a loaded handgun and marine flare gun, as well as a machete — told investigators that his judgement was impaired by several anti-anxiety pills he had taken earlier that day, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Kevin Glen Lipford, 25, of the 400 block of Muddy Lane near Elkton. (Court records indicate the Lipford’s Muddy Lane residence is several doors away from where the alleged burglary occurred.)
While conducting an on-scene investigation in the 400 block of Muddy Lane, within approximately one hour after the barn burglary had been reported by the property owner, Maryland State Police Tfc. Seimek arrested Lipford on the premises, police reported.
Seimek did so after Lipford allegedly fired several shots from a handgun at the rear of the property, drawing the trooper’s attention while he was speaking to the complainant near the front of the residence, police said. The trooper followed the sound of gunshots and found an armed Lipford, whom he took into custody, police added.
“(Lipford) admitted to entering on to the property and going through property in the barn. Lipford admitted that he consumed 11 Xanax tablets earlier in the afternoon and was so high that he did not know what he was doing. In addition to the loaded handgun and machete, Lipford was armed with a loaded marine flare gun and an expendable baton . . . Firing a handgun while impaired by Xanax is objectively reckless to all persons in the vicinity at the time of the incident,” court records allege.
Seimek started his investigation at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, after the property owner reported that a security camera at her Muddy Lane residence had sent a video alert to her cell phone at about 12:35 p.m. that day, police said.
The video showed a man entering the alleged victim’s property and then walking into the barn, where he remained for approximately 45 minutes before exiting and apparently leaving the premises, police added.
“Examination of the surveillance footage showed the male exiting the barn with a large machete and handgun affixed to the right side of his body in a holster,” according to charging documents.
While speaking with the alleged victim near the front of her property, the trooper heard “several handgun rounds being fired in extremely close proximity to (Seimek) from the rear of the residence,” prompting Seimek to move to the back of the lot to investigate, police reported.
Seimek then saw a man standing near the rear wood line, and he looked like the person seen in the surveillance video, police said. After noticing “a large Gerber machete and black handgun hanging from (the suspect’s) pants belt,” police added, Seimek arrested the man, later identified as Lipford.
As part of the follow-up investigation, Seimek requested a background check on Lipford through the Maryland State Police Gun Center, which reported that Lipford is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to convictions for fourth-degree dwelling burglary in August 2015 and a rogue and vagabond in May 2018, court records show.
“Lipford admitted that he was prohibited from owning a firearm due to previous convictions and that he bought the gun recently from a friend for $200. The firearm was a 9mm Polymer 80 non-serialized handgun,” Seimek reports in his written statement of probable cause.
Investigators believe that Lipford had make preparations to remove property from the barn, court records allege.
“(The alleged victim) examined the inside of her barn and observed several 5-gallon buckets full of items from her barn. The property was consolidated into buckets in an effort to create easier access of removing them from the barn, which indicated the intent of theft. Furthermore, (the alleged victim) advised several fishing rods and fishing equipment were damaged and broken, having a total approximate value of $300,” court records allege.
Lipford is facing 12 criminal charges, including second-degree burglary, illegal possession of a registered firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or violent crime, malicious destruction of property and loaded handgun on person, according to court records.
Scheduled for a March 5 preliminary hearing, Lipford remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Monday, three days after his bail review hearing, court records show.
