PERRYVILLE — One person was killed on Tuesday afternoon in crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle on West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) near Perryville, according to the Maryland State Police.
An MSP spokesman at the agency’s North East Barrack confirmed that one person was killed in the collision, which occurred at approximately 1 p.m. on eastbound West Pulaski Highway near Principio Furnace Road. However, with the investigation still continuing, as of early Tuesday night, he was not at liberty to release the name of the person who was killed, nor could he provide details of how the fatal crash occurred.
An emergency alert posted shortly after the crash had occurred indicated that one person had been ejected from a vehicle.
The fatal crash forced emergency workers to block a portion of eastbound West Pulaski Highway for approximately three hours, while first responders worked at the scene and an MSP Accident Reconstruction Team later conducted an on-scene investigation. Eastbound motorists were detoured onto Route 7, west of the accident scene.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more details about this fatal traffic accident become available.
