NEWARK — Delaware State Police say a North East man was one of two people killed Wednesday night in a crash on Interstate 95.
Lorenzo Deer, 29, was standing on the shoulder at the scene of a collision he had just witnessed when he was struck by a 2020 Kia Stinger driven by a Wilmington man. He was then struck again by a 2010 Camaro.
The Kia driver continued to strike other vehicles northbound near Churchman’s Road including a 2018 Ford Focus driven by Erin Sheets, 25, of Delmar, Del. The impact drove Sheets’ car into a jersey wall.
Deer was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheets died at a nearby hospital according to Delaware State Police. The driver of the Stinger and his passenger were taken for non-life threatening injuries. There were no other injuries.
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. when a 2000 Honda Civic driven by an unidentified 22-year-old North East man made a lane change but lost control and struck the concrete barrier. Having witnessed what happened, Deer pulled over to assist that driver. As he got out of his car on the shoulder to check on the driver the Stinger rapidly approached, police said.
As the driver veered to avoid striking the Civic he made contact anyway and Deer was also struck. The impact threw Deer into the travel lane where he was struck again, this time by the Camaro operated by a 19-year-old from Newark.
Delaware State Police are still investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.