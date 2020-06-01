North East approves budget, resolution for employee buyout (copy)

The mayor and commissioners of the Town of North East approved the town’s FY 2021 budget as presented Wednesday and also approved a resolution relating to the possible buyout of three employees with over 30 years of experience.
The commissioners approved the town budget, which calls for the real property tax rate remaining at $0.48 per $100 of assessed value. If the town would have gone with the constant yield rate, the rate would have been $0.4617 per $100 of assessed value.
Overall the budget increased 0.4 percent over the FY2020 budget in the amount of $13,821. The total revenues and expenditures total $3,314,180.
In addition to the budget, the commissioners voted to approve a resolution for a proposed buyout of three long-term employees based on years of service to the town. According to Town Administrator Melissa Cook-Mackenzie, the resolution was to buy out three town employees with 30 or more years of service.
Cook-Mackenzie said the town commission approved three buyout figures based upon varying service times with $15,000 being paid for 30 or more years of experience, $20,000 for 35 or more years and $30,000 for 40 or more years.
She added that the buyouts maybe taken by the employees if they elect to take them and will effectively mean the employees will retire in exchange for the buyouts. Cook-Mackenzie said the proposal was a result of losses due to the COVID-19 virus and would allow the town to save money in future years.
The town commissioners also voted to cancel Flag Day celebrations, this year scheduled for June 14, due to concerns relating to COVID-19. Cook-Mackenzie said town employees will still raise the flag in the North East Community Park on that date, but the event itself, which has been held for over 35 years will not happen.
In addition, the Appreciation Summer Family Event scheduled for July 25, has also been canceled. Cook-Mackenzie noted that event was for the families of town employees who were being recognized for years of service.
