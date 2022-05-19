County officials recognizing Mr. Richard Carey, last year’s (2021) Harford’s Most Beautiful People Ripple Effect Award winner. Pictured from left: Amber Shrodes, director of Harford County Department of Community Services, Mr. Carey, County Executive Barry Glassman.
BEL AIR — Do you know an unsung hero? Each year the Harford County Department of Community Services searches for local citizens who selflessly assist others and honors their volunteer service with Harford’s Most Beautiful People Awards.
Nominations are open for the 36th annual awards recognizing local volunteers of any age or background with one thing in common: They enrich the lives of their fellow citizens through acts of kindness and concern.
Nominees must live and volunteer in Harford County, and nominations must be based on volunteer service only. Elected officials currently in office are not eligible for nomination.
The deadline for nominations is Friday, August 12, 2022.
Hard copies can be requested by contacting Natasha Jackson in the Department of Community Services at 410-638-3389 or njjackson@harfordcountymd.gov.
“The spirit of giving unites us in our common humanity and makes us strong,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “If you know a volunteer who has assisted others in Harford County, help us share their story and celebrate their acts of kindness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.