It was a balmy day in fall 2005, smack dab in the middle of Tikrit, Iraq. I was working as a broadcast journalist for the U.S. Army, and my teammate on the mission was Jennifer, a print journalist.
We’d been sent to the local police station to cover the preparations for another round of elections to be held later that day. The infantry unit we were attached to had brought some reheated pancakes and syrup along on the mission convoy.
Jennifer said she was hungry and got down to business, but I knew better. Sometimes the reheated meals didn’t agree with me, so I opted for a granola bar. As we were setting up our satellite to transmit videos and photos back to the States, she grabbed my arm with a panicked look on her face.
“I have to go to the bathroom,” she said. “I’ll be right back!”
She ran off into the police station in search of a Western toilet. When she returned, she looked really embarrassed. I asked what happened — thinking she’d had to use a squat toilet — and she quietly answered me.
“There wasn’t any toilet paper,” she said. “But I didn’t discover that until after I’d already gone.”
“So, what’d you do?” I asked.
She grinned, pulled her utility knife out of her cargo pocket and lifted her uniform top to show the T-shirt underneath was missing a giant square.
We’ve had a good giggle about that day many times since then. Even yesterday, I tagged her on my Facebook page and wrote: “Hearing all these toilet paper woes makes me think back to other toilet paper struggles. Jennifer, we’ve trained for this!”
Running out of toilet paper can seem like a trivial thing, until you’re in your moment of need. Many people have been purchasing large amounts of toilet paper to prepare for possible COVID-19 quarantines, and shortages are rampant.
According to a statement released by Walmart, the company has given store managers the authority to “manage their inventory, including the discretion to limit sales quantities on items that are in unusually high demand.”
If you notice you’re running low, check with friends and neighbors to see if anyone has a roll or two that they can spare. If all else fails, it’s time to start looking at some substitutes.
There are several tips on the internet. One website, urbansurvivalsite.com, lists different items that can be used in place of toilet paper when you’re in a pinch. Kleenex and baby wipes are on the list, but stores have been running out of those, too. It may be time to get a little inventive.
First, any paper will do. Paper towels, newspapers, phone books, printer paper, notebook paper, etc. However, don’t flush them. Place a sealed container next to your toilet for disposal. You could even use dog waste bags to seal individually used items to help keep the area clean.
Some of the less common items listed were sponges, cloths and corn husks, available in craft stores. For sponges and cloths, keep them in a sealed container next to the toilet after use and wash them later. For sponges, you’ll want either boil the sponge or soak it in bleach water and rinse before you use it again. Cloths can be washed like regular laundry; just be sure not to mix it with your normal laundry. Treat corn husks as you would the non-flushable paper items.
The website providentprepper.com recommends using a cleansing bottle. Moms, you’ll know what I’m talking about. They’re called peri bottles, and they look a lot like a dish detergent bottle. Simply fill the bottle with water and use it to clean the area after using the restroom. Dish detergent bottles would make a great substitute, just be sure to rinse the soap residue and clean the bottle thoroughly.
Sometimes desperate times call for desperate measures. Being without toilet paper is no fun, and hopefully stores will get their stock replenished soon. Until then, creativity — along with a sense of humor — will come in handy, too.
Star Democrat reporter Jessica Duerstine served in the U.S. Army for 12 years.
