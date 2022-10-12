EDGEWOOD — Until Oct. 23 the newest Wawa in Harford County is serving up free coffee for anyone walking through its doors at 2200 Pulaski Highway.
The 28th of 54 Wawa stores to open in 2022 is part of the Day Brighteners Tour. The first 100 in the door at 8 a.m. Oct. 13 got “Goose Vibes Only” limited edition shirts. Donations were also made to Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.
“At Wawa, our core purpose is fulfilling lives every day and since our first store opened, we’ve believed that we all have a role in making this world a better place,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO. “Our store teams and Associates deliver experiences and emotional connections with customers that go beyond what traditionally happens in a retail environment. Simply put, they help make their communities happier and more connected. This year, we’re excited to toast all the incredible Day Brighteners and kick off this one-of-a-kind tour with a stop at each new store to show our “Goose Gratitude” to associates and customers whose little acts of kindness make a big difference in our communities.”
Wawa is also in the permitting process for a store on Route 222 in Perryville across from Hollywood Casino and Great Wolf Lodge. Dianna Battaglia, Perryville’s Director of Planning and Zoning, said Wawa has Preliminary Site Plan approval and continues through the process to finalize site engineering, stormwater and construction plans, before issuance of permits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.