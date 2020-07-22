BEL AIR — Non-profits located in the greater Bel Air area that have been struggling due to COVID-19 can now apply for emergency grants from The Greater Bel Air Community Foundation, Inc. (GBACF). The new program has a cap of $2500 per organization and funds can be used in a variety of ways for services and projects provided by the applying agency. Applicants will not have to meet parameters normally needed to receive grants from the GBACF, such as using the funds for capital improvements. Requests for the COVID Emergency Grant Program can be sent to GBACF, P.O. Box 412, Bel Air, MD 21014.
According to Paige Boyle, a member of the GBACF Board of Directors, three COVID Emergency Grants have already been awarded but there are still funds available. She says, “Since its inception in 1998, The Greater Bel Air Community Foundation has proudly supported more than 60 projects to enhance community schools, parks and playgrounds; and in June we reached the million-dollar mark in grants given. We are eager to continue that legacy with this new program created to support local non-profits that may have had difficulty providing services to clients due to the pandemic.”
GBACF COVID Emergency Grants have thus far been distributed to Habit for Humanity Susquehanna, LASOS, Inc., and The Homecoming Project as they work through the challenges of maintaining and meeting the needs of their clients during this time.
Previous GBACF grants have helped fund the Chesapeake Sensory Plaza, Harford County’s first nature-based playground in Rockfield Park and The Miracle League Baseball Park, serving children with special needs. They have supported construction of bleachers at Bel Air High School, improvements to the William A. Humbert Amphitheater in Shamrock Park and installation of a permanent restroom facility at the Lyn Stacie Getz Creative Playground, as well as grants for upgrades to playgrounds at Ring Factory Elementary School, Bel Air Elementary School, Wakefield Elementary School and Homestead Park. Learn more about GBACF grant projects at www.gbacf.net.
COVID Emergency Grants will be awarded on a first-come-first-served basis until the funds are exhausted. Grant requests should include a short description about how your non-profit has been affected by the pandemic and how the funds will be used. Requests can be mailed to GBACF, P.O. Box 412, Bel Air MD 21014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.