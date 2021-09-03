When I think of Afghanistan, I think of my first deployment as an Air Force Medical Service Corps (MSC) officer. This assignment required pre-deployment training at Fort Polk, Louisiana, a grueling assignment unlike any I had experienced. I think of my Army, Navy and Marine Corps brothers and sisters teasingly reminding me that I, after all, was serving in “the chair force.”
When I think of Afghanistan, I think of my foreign language class required for those deploying to Bagram Air Base, located on the eastern side of Afghanistan. In this region, the native people spoke Dari Persian. I think of our instructor, the first Afghanistan native I had ever met. He was in his mid-30s and had to teach a rowdy bunch of U.S. military members anxious to deploy. Toward the end of our course, as our deployment drew near, I approached this man discreetly after class and quietly asked him, “How in the world do you put up with us, class after class?”
When I think of Afghanistan, I think of this brave man’s response. “It is easy when I owe each and every one of you so much.” he said proudly. “Under the Taliban rule, my daughters would be unable to go to school or have careers. What each of you is doing, is helping to create that opportunity and so many more...and for so many.”
When I think of Afghanistan, I think of how my thoughts of missing my family were easily eclipsed by horrific and fiery images of the fallen twin towers on September 11. I think of my Air Force core values of, “integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do” that rendered this deployment to Afghanistan a duty far greater than I might ever understand fully.
When I think of Afghanistan, I think of my nearly 3-day series of flights from BWI to Bagram Air Base. I think of the complexity of emotions I felt during my travel through Germany, Turkey, and Kuwait. Fear, anxiety, excitement, honor, and a host of other emotions swept over me back-and-forth as I got closer and closer to a land of people with whom I knew I could not relate.
When I think of Afghanistan, I think of my arrival at 2 a.m. on a U.S.-built runway on the eastern side of Afghanistan. I think of the unexpectedly cool breeze I felt as I disembarked the massive C-17. It would be several more hours before my eyes would have to adjust from America’s kaleidoscope of colors to a nearly 100% tan landscape of mountains and valleys once traveled by the likes of Alexander the great.
I think of the looks of sheer amusement from the team of US Army personnel that received us.
“Do you think this is the Hilton?” the Sergeant Major asked, trying in vain to hide his laughter.
I think of the sergeant major’s uncanny ability to see past hundreds of traditional camouflage duffel bags carried by others, while zeroing in on my fancy, overly impractical roller camo luggage that was special issue from the US Air Force.
“Thanks so much for helping me blend in, Air Force,” I remember thinking to myself as I used every ounce of energy I had to keep a straight face as I walked past the sergeant major.
When I think of Afghanistan, I think of my new commander, a colonel representing the Army’s 82d Airborne Division with which I would be embedded for three months, followed by an additional three-month tour with the 101st Airborne Division. I think of this seasoned warrior telling me my assignment had changed.
“Our senior medical planner for NATO had to depart this theater of operations sooner than expected, and so with your planning background, you’re it,” the commander asserted. “You’re in the Army now, so may I assume you have no objection?“
When I think of Afghanistan, I remember saluting smartly but thinking that this man was incredibly foolish to place me in such a high-profile assignment for which I was utterly unprepared.
When I think of Afghanistan, I think of the joint operation center (JOC) in which I was originally supposed to work as a nine line dispatcher, safely nestled in a heavily fortified NATO regional command center. I think of how disappointed I was that I would no longer be solely dispatching emergency medical evacuation resources to wounded warriors on the ground. I think of how scared I was that I would potentially represent the Air Force poorly in my new, broader capacity as the senior medical war planner for NATO in that part of the country.
When I think of Afghanistan, I think of the prison that was just 100 yards from where I worked each day and that held the worst of the worst among Taliban terrorists. I think of how grateful I was that my “new assignment” did not require entry into such a vile and evil place. I think of how news reporters have reported in the last several days on how this prison was emptied after we departed Bagram for the last time and wondering where each of these men is now and who they might be hurting.
When I think of Afghanistan, I think of Bagram’s hospital, which housed the world’s busiest trauma center at that time. I think of the disturbing, never-ending assembly line of injured U.S. and coalition troops as they arrived and required the immediate attention of the most skilled of surgeons to live...with the remainder of their limbs and unrecognizable faces.
When I think of Afghanistan, I think of how I passed the trauma center and entered a waiting room filled with Afghanistan mothers and fathers with their sick children, eagerly awaiting medical care they had never known or experienced. I think of how many children would have died, been diseased without treatment, or been deformed for life had we not been in Afghanistan for 20 years. I think of how these parents thanked me, along with each and every NATO service member that would pass them in the waiting room. Their gratitude was overwhelming and genuine.
When I think of Afghanistan, I think about the many times I traveled in a Black Hawk helicopter from one command to the next, or to a forward operating base (FOB) where the “senior medical war planner” was needed. I think of the images on the news just a few days ago of Taliban fighters flying one of our Blackhawk helicopters around at Bagram...and wondering if that was one of the helicopters on which I traveled.
When I think of Afghanistan, I think of how grateful I am that I was able to learn my job and do it well—at least according to those with whom, and under which, I served. I think of how relieved I was to make it home alive, albeit with medical and other issues that would soon emerge in time. I think of how approximately 2.5 thousand U.S. troops were killed in action...and how veterans are committing suicide at an appalling rate of nearly 1 per hour each day in this country. I think of how my Air Force enlisted brother Kirk, another Afghanistan veteran, was one of these casualties that occurred off the battlefield, due to an opiate overdose in 2016.
When I think of Afghanistan, I think of my commissioning ceremony in 2002, in which I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. I think of how this oath has been taken by millions of men and women who are willing to sacrifice their lives, if necessary, to die in service to their country. I think about how many millions more will do the same thing BECAUSE of successes experienced in Afghanistan — and DESPITE any failures.
When I think of Afghanistan, I think of the tremendous need for unity right now among both veterans and non-veterans who are hurting and who feel a tremendous sense of loss over recent events. I think of how many people are calling for the president’s head while many feel the withdrawal from Afghanistan was effective and well executed. I wonder how many people are somewhere in the middle, recognizing that the withdrawal was bloody and horrific, and praying that we had the best Intel and that the best decisions were made to minimize the loss of life and treasure.
When I think of Afghanistan, I know that many of these questions will be difficult to answer, but I know that the constitution and uniformed code of military justice both outline mechanisms for dealing with gross failure/dereliction of duty — when and if it occurs.
When I think of Afghanistan, I remember that freedom isn’t free, and that it’s impossible to look a gold star mother or father in the eye and remind them of this quote after they lost their son or daughter in battle — 10 years ago, or days ago at Kabul International Airport. I think of how powerful prayer is in healing an individual and the nation--and how much we need that right now from everyone.
When YOU think of Afghanistan, I hope you’ll think of my experience and how I choose to rise above the tragic losses and remember that ANY service before self that is contributed can never, ever be in vain.
Johnson is an Operation Enduring Freedom veteran (2010) and resident of Centreville.
