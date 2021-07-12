PORT DEPOSIT — An investigation is continuing after a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Port Deposit over the weekend, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators identified the victim as Thomas Vernon Janney, 31, of Port Deposit. Janney was pronounced dead at the crash scene on Theodore Road, near the James Road intersection, reported Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman.
Police reported that the fatal traffic accident occurred while Janney was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the westbound lane of Theodore Road at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Saturday.
At that time, Tammi Lee Shook, 38, also a Port Deposit resident, was driving a 2016 GMC Arcadia sport utility vehicle in the eastbound lane of Theodore Road, police said. As Shook attempted to make a left turn onto James Road, police added, her SUV cut into the path of Janney’s eastbound motorcycle — causing a collision.
Janney then lost control of his motorcycle, which veered and struck a roadside guardrail, according to Holmes. That impact ejected Janney from the motorcycle, Holmes reported.
Shook did not suffer injuries in the crash and did not require any medical attention, police reported.
On Tuesday, CCSO deputies continued their investigation into the fatal crash.
“No charges have been filed at this time, but this is an active investigation,” Holmes commented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.