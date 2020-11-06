HAVRE DE GRACE — Multiple galleries and merchants in downtown Havre de Grace will feature local artists on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm for the Havre de Grace Art Walk: Thankful for the Arts. This quarterly event, coordinated by the Havre de Grace Arts & Entertainment District, invites artists (painters, textile artists, authors and more) to showcase their skills and talents in businesses in the District.
Visitors making a purchase during the Art Walk will receive a 10% discount at the following Havre de Grace restaurants on November 14th; Coakley’s Pub, Creole de Graw and MacGregor’s Restaurant.
Participating Art Walk businesses include:
Artists’ Emporium (220 N. Washington Street)
Jan Cosseboom, Painter
Jill Dodson, Painter
Karen O’Lone-Hahn, Ceramic Artist
The Art Rooms (116 N. Washington Street)
JimmyO Burril, Painter
Arts by the Bay Gallery (307 St. John Street)
Pauline Copeland, Fiber Art/Mixed Media
Bahoukas Antique Mall and Beer MuZeum
408 N. Union Avenue
Barbara Wagner, Mosaic Artist
Bearwood Designs (409 N. Union Avenue)
Mike Lust, Sculptor
Blue Heron Gifts & Boutique (454 Franklin Street)
Eliner Tryon-Elgin, Painter
Brookbend (204 N. Washington Street)
Donte Darrer, Painter
Coakley’s Pub (406 St. John Street)
JoRetro (137 N. Washington Street)
Susan Sciarra, Painter
Pam Wilde, Painter
Joseph’s Department Store (122 N. Washington Street)
Becky Titelman, Youth Author
Karen’s Natural Market (110 N.Washington Street)
Christopher Dix, Painter
Moon & Sea Creations (467 Franklin Street)
Lisa Gravely, Jewelry Artist
Stephens & Stephens Clocks (429 St. John Street)
Laura Numsen, Youth Art Activities
The A&E District is a special designation granted to unique destinations which welcome residents and visitors to experience their traditions and culture. The Havre de Grace A&E District promotes community involvement, tourism and revitalization through tax-related incentives to attract artists, arts organizations and other creative enterprises.
The Havre de Grace Arts Collective is a 501(c)(3) organization created to address the cultural and economic needs of Havre de Grace and the surrounding region, including oversight of the Cultural Center at the Opera House, Arts and Entertainment District, Arts by the Bay Gallery and the Public Art Committee.
The walk is funded in part through grants from the City of Havre de Grace, Maryland State Arts Council, Harford County Dept. of Community and Economic Development and the Maryland State Arts Council through the Harford County Cultural Arts Board. For more information, visit www.HdGArtsCollective.org.
