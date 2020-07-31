ELKTON — On Tuesday, July 21st, County Executive Alan McCarthy, at a ceremony attended by representatives from the County Administration, Department of Emergency Services, and Motorola Solutions, signed off on the final acceptance of the Cecil County Motorola P-25 Enhancement Project.
The project, which began in Fall 2018, and first began live operation in June 2019, will improve the effectiveness of Cecil County’s Emergency Services, conserve taxpayer’s money in long-term savings and bolster the safety of our citizens and first responders.
Designed to replace the aging and outdated radio system that was previously used by Cecil County’s Emergency Services, the P-25 Enhancement Project will bring more consistent, reliable, functional technology to our first responders and county workers. Operating on the “Maryland FiRST” state system, the new radio technology will allow total intercommunication between the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services, Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, other law enforcement agencies and county-wide volunteer fire services, as well as all public works, transit, health department, and public school operations.
The new system includes over 1400 portable and mobile radios, upgrades to the primary and backup 9-1-1 centers, enhancements to the county’s radio tower sites, and connection to the statewide Maryland First Responder Radio System Team 700 MHz radio system.
An investment of $9,492,000 in the future of Cecil County’s emergency response capabilities, the Motorola P-25 Enhancement Project will keep our citizens and first responders safer, and is a testament to the abilities of the hardworking public servants in the County Administration and Department of Emergency Services.
“The work this project took behind the scenes was extensive, but it serves as a great example of what can be achieved when we don’t worry about who gets credit or recognition, but just focus on providing good government to the people,” remarked McCarthy.
