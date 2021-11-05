BEL AIR — On Saturday, two Maryland State Police troopers rescued two men from a car fire following a crash at the intersection of Bel Air Road and Reckord Road in Bel Air.
Just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Trooper First Class Jack Hadley and Trooper First Class Stanley Gustaitis of the MSP Bel Air Barrack were on patrol in the 2800 block of Bel Air Road when they noticed a grey Volkswagen driving southbound on Bel Air Road.
According to an MSP press release, the troopers observed that the Volkswagen was traveling at “an excessive speed” and, shortly after it passed from their view, the two troopers heard a loud crash and saw smoke coming from further down Bel Air Road.
Responding to the scene at the Bel Air and Reckord Roads intersection, the two troopers observed that the Volkswagen had struck a Jeep Cherokee – which had then struck a utility pole and was on fire at the time of the troopers’ arrival. Police investigators noted that the Jeep had left Reckord Road and was traveling onto Bel Air Road at the time of the collision.
According to police, Troopers Hadley and Gustaitis noted that the drivers of both vehicles were trapped inside the crashed vehicles, and moved to assist them. The officers extricated the driver of the burning Jeep, moving him safely away, before freeing the Volkswagen’s driver from his vehicle. An MSP press release noted that the officers were concerned that the fire could spread from the Jeep to the Volkswagen.
The Volkswagen’s driver was airlifted by MSP helicopter to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, while the Jeep’s driver was taken by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.
Police statements did not release the drivers’ names or the extent of their injuries.
Investigation of the cause of the crash remains ongoing, according to police.
