TIMONIUM — Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society, Inc. General Manager D. Andrew “Andy” Cashman has announced the addition of Director of Finance Terry Warner, CPA, and Director of Sales Jeremy D’Angelo to the Maryland State Fair team.
“Warner and D’Angelo will be great assets to our team working with us to preserve and grow the Maryland State Fair’s reputation as one of the country’s top showcases of agriculture, education and entertainment, said General Manager Cashman.
Warner, a Timonium native, joins the Maryland State Fair with more than 25 years of experience in accounting, finance, business development and growth with local non-profit and for-profit institutions, including Johns Hopkins University and Alex. Brown & Sons.
“I am proud that the Maryland State Fair gave me my start in business by hiring me as a teenager to make and sell lemonade,” said Director of Finance Warner. “I am pleased to have the opportunity to return as an integral part of its management team.”
D’Angelo comes to the Maryland State Fair with a background in agriculture, marketing, and sponsorship and has worked with dozens of county and state fairs in Florida, Texas, Wisconsin and Indiana. “I look forward to sharing the importance of the Maryland State Fairgrounds and its variety of fun and educational events with local and national businesses, individuals and more than two million people who visit each year,” said Director of Sales D’Angelo.
The Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society, Inc. was incorporated in 1878. The first Maryland State Fair, located at the Timonium Fairgrounds in Baltimore County, took place September 1879 when a group of farmers held a four-day event designed to promote agriculture and horse racing in Baltimore County. The annual event was temporarily interrupted when the Fairgrounds was used by the U.S. Army in our nation’s time of need during World War II.
Heading in to its 141st year, the Maryland State Fair has grown into a vibrant summer celebration and social epicenter that attracts over a half million visitors each year, with approximately 1.5 million additional guests visiting the Fairgrounds throughout the remainder of the year. The Maryland State Fair continues to feature an array of educational competitions that showcase thousands of the area’s finest home arts, agricultural and livestock exhibits, Thoroughbred horse racing, midway rides and games, local and national entertainment, and more. For more information, please contact Edie M. Bernier at 410-252-0200, x225 or ebernier@marylandstatefair.com.
