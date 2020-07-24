Havre de Grace — Maryland FFA Foundation sponsored its 2020 Gift of Blue Program to 101 Maryland FFA members representing 34 chapters. Funding was provided through individual and organization donors and the Elmer Cooper Endowment. Chapters secured up to 3 FFA jackets at a reduced rate for deserving members.
Region 1:
Boonsboro- Lexie Baugher, Emma Hamilton, Aubrey Shank; Boonsboro Middle- Esther Lowe, Eliza Byrd, Noah Weddle;
Clear Spring- Colton Hendershot, Ben Hinz, William Fogle; Hancock- Amy Davis, Taylor Walls, Caleb Walls;
Smithsburg- Zack Sarber, Dawson Yankey, Dalton Smith; Washington County Tech- Zach Eby, Dylan Lang, Zionne Diallo.
Region 2:
Brunswick- Gabrielle Bowie, Emily Rimel, Nina Yurovsky; Catoctin- Abby Moreland, Austin Smith, Zander Sharpe;
Frederick- Justin Tran, Bella Sterba, Adam Bollinger; Linganore- Hannah Lindsey, Emily Ausherman, Kendra Butler;
Middletown- Zachary Spurrier, Skylar Woods, Chloe Callan; Oakdale- Jaime Price, Gwen Ladd, Jacob Abate;
Tuscarora- Chloe Gallagher, Dillan Williams, Maia Johnson; Urbana- Sarah Woo, Abby Shankman, Christian Johnson;
Walkersville- Kaylee Mathews, Abby Dinterman, Hailey Ogg.
Region 3:
Fairmont Heights- Jeffery Hunter-Butler, Idris Adeoye, Ayomide Sunday;
Gwynn Park- Taqara Green, Alejandro Moreira, Diana Silva; Howard County- Travis Heath, Chanse Mullinix;
Southern- Julie- Ann Lynskey, Megan Arnold, Samantha Lewis.
Region 4:
Century- Cody McCormick, Jayden Leach, Nissa Boucek; Francis Scott Key- Noah Geiman, Logan Bankert, Taylor Study;
Harford Tech- Jacob Comer, Stefani Jones, Isabela Gutierrez; Hereford- Amelie Sinclair, Kessler Lanford, Maggie Mathews;
Manchester Valley- Emily Hipley, Lauren Warehime, Teaghen Green; North Harford- Laura Erisman, Hope Mullins, Elise Snyder;
South Carroll- Arianna Krach, Kate Stultz, Sierra Mandeville; Westminster- Samantha Finazzo, Ava Vrany, Ameriha Divver;
Winters Mill- Cassidy Knill, Holly Knarr, Waverly Moffett.
Region 5:
Dorchester- Drake Cheezum, Carolina Velasquez-Chavez, Isabelle Reynolds;
Easton- Pippa Milhollan, Olivia Peterson, Mollie McDougald; Kent County- Hunter Bilbrough, Kate Ervin, Sella Connor;
Parkside CTE- Kacie Pusey, Leslie Ennis, Elizabeth Atkinson;
Queen Anne’s County: Matthew Deitzel, Wyatt Rosenberry, Cheyenne Leader;
Worcester Tech- Drake Foxwell, Jayden McCarter, Mackenzie Cathell.
The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation is a 501c3 non-governmental nonprofit established in 1989. Through the Maryland FFA, teacher workshops, scholarships, grants, Mobile Labs and Showcases, and revenues from the Ag Tag license plate sales, the Foundation pursues its mission to promote the understanding and appreciation of the importance of agriculture in everyone’s lives. The Maryland FFA Association’s staff team is partially funded through a $40,000 federal Perkins grant facilitated by the Maryland State Department of Education. The Maryland FFA Association has 2,500 student members in 54 local chapters throughout the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.