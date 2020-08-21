RISING SUN— A man is facing drug charges after his arrest in the wake of a police undercover operation in which he allegedly sold $400 in methamphetamine to a “confidential source” during a rendezvous at a Rising Sun carwash, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Abdul Matid Sadik, 52, of Thurmont.
Planning for the undercover operation started during the daytime hours of Saturday, after a Rising Sun Police Department confidential source told investigators that a man would be “delivering a specific quantity” of meth to the Clean Enterprise/Car Wash in the 200 block of East Main Street that night and that he would be arriving there in a white Nissan, police reported.
As a RSPD officer, working in an “undercover capacity,” conducted surveillance, a man later identified as Sadik arrived at the car wash in a Nissan Rogue at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday and pulled into a wash bay, police said.
The confidential source then walked over to the Nissan and met with Sadik, police added.
“At that time, the CS (confidential source) purchased a prearranged quantity of methamphetamine for $400 from Sadik,” according to a statement of probable cause written by RSPD Mpo George Vanaskey.
(Vanaskey is listed as the arresting officer in court records; however, he is not the RSPD officer who served in an “undercover capacity” during the operation.)
After the alleged drug deal, Sadik left the carwash and drove eastbound on East Main Street, where, moments later, RSPD officers stopped the suspect, continued their investigation and arrested him, police reported.
During a probable-cause search, Vanaskey found $400 inside Sadik’s pants pocket, according to charging documents, which also indicate that investigators found and confiscated “several glass smoking devices containing methamphetamine residue” while searching Sadik’s car.
After the covert operation, investigators recovered the methamphetamine that had been purchased by the confidential source and noted that the drug was contained in two clear baggies inside a silver wrapper, police reported.
Scheduled for a Sept. 14 preliminary hearing, Sadik is facing three charges, including a felony count of distribution of methamphetamine, according to court records.
Sadik, who initially had been held without bond over the weekend, remained in the Cecil County Detention Center in lieu of $20,000 bond on Tuesday, a day after his bail review hearing, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.