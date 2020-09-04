HAVRE DE GRACE — Eighteen Maryland student artists have won a $50 award and the publication of their artwork in the annual calendar for the Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation (MAEF).
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the approval of the Maryland agricultural license plate, which supports MAEF programs, this year’s calendar has been dubbed the “Ag Tag” edition.
The Calendar Contest is open to students across the state of Maryland. This year, over 200 contest entries were received from students statewide. MAEF’s mission of promoting the understanding and appreciation of the importance of agriculture in everyone’s daily lives proves to be a winner among students. Their enthusiasm and various scenes portrayed in their art reflect their understanding of the importance of agriculture to the Maryland community and beyond.
MAEF congratulates the following students on their artistic achievements and designation as a 2020 Calendar Contest winner:
Ashley T., 12th grade, Middletown HS, Frederick County
Khloe S., 3rd grade, Linton Springs ES, Carroll County
Aubrey R., 3rd grade, Freedom ES, Carroll County
Cora B., 3rd grade, Runnymede ES, Carroll County
Owen H. 3rd grade, Friendship Valley ES, Carroll County
Catrina H., 7th grade, Boonsboro MS, Washington County
Lilian K., 5th grade, Arnold ES, Anne Arundle County
Maggie B., 4th grade, Mount Harmony ES, Calvert County
Gabriela C., 3rd grade, Beltsville Academy, Prince George’s County
Aura A., 7th grade, St. Mark Catholic School, Baltimore County
Dinah C., 11th grade, Homeschool
Olive S., 4th grade, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon ES, Charles County
Leah S., 5th grade, Piney Ridge ES, Carroll County
Chloe Ann T., 2nd grade, St. Michael — St. Clement School, Baltimore County
Sara L., 12th grade, Middletown HS, Frederick County
Brianna P., 6th grade, Clear Spring MS, Washington County
Gus S., Kindergarten, Freedom ES, Carroll County
Marcus S., 6th grade, Highlandtown ES/MS #215, Baltimore City
To purchase a copy of the annual calendar, which serves as a fundraiser for the organization and its programming, please visit www.maefonline.com or contact Diana Tyler at dtyler@maefonline.com.
