HAVRE DE GRACE — The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation (MAEF) is now accepting applications for its 2021 Kids in the Garden Grants.
This grant program is open to schools and community organizations serving students in grades PreK- 12 interested in providing hands-on agricultural experiences during virtual or in-person instruction. The maximum grant award will be $500. Applications are due by February 28, 2021.
“MAEF leadership realizes that huddling students around a single garden plot at a school or community center will not be a safe or compliant option for learning this spring,” says Joe Dymek, MAEF chairman of the board. “Instead of our annual garden grants, this year we are supporting the production and distribution of individual garden kits which may be used at home or at school. We hope that the flexibility of this grant offers teachers and community groups the chance to let kids get their hands dirty with an engaging and memorable hands-on activity that can be used across the curriculum.”
Award announcements will be made by March 15, 2021. Support for this grant program is being provided by the Edward Byrd Foundation and MAEF.
Application information and the full announcement are posted on MAEF’s website at
Dedicated to increasing agricultural literacy and agricultural education, MAEF is a nonprofit organization with programs serving pre-kindergarten through post-secondary audiences. MAEF signature programs include “Infusing Ag in the Classroom” professional development courses for teachers; mobile science labs; mobile agricultural showcases and Maryland FFA. Funded by the Maryland “ag tag” license plate revenues, gifts, grants and program fees, MAEF promotes the importance of agriculture in everyone’s daily lives. For more information visit www.maefonline.com.
