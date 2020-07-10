A business that opened this year has been reaching out to its employees and the community and looking to give back.
RevCanna, a medical cannabis dispensary in Abingdon, has been offering a program it calls Local Love Fridays for the last several weeks. The program began in May and is continuing until the end of July.
General Manager Danielle Smith the program was a group idea of several people in the company. She said the idea as an essential business being opened during the COVID-19 pandemic was to give back to those businesses and entities who might be struggling or facing hardships during the crisis.
As part of the program the company hosts an employee appreciation every Friday that includes a meal purchased from a local business. Smith said the company has 15 employees and that this program is a way to say thank you to those employees who face a risk by coming to work each day during the pandemic.
As part of buying locally, Smith said meals have come from such local dining establishments as Jac’s Crabs, Bushmill Tavern, The Bull on the Turf, Bacco Italian and Wine Bar and Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant. Smith said the idea was to stick with small local businesses because the shutdowns have affected them the most.
One week out of each month RevCanna also contributes a portion of the company’s sales to the Abingdon Fire Company and the United Way of Central Maryland COVID-19 fund. Smith said the contributions have been significant, but did not provide an exact dollar figure.
Smith said the feedback she has gotten from both staff and community groups has been positive.
“I think they have all been super appreciative,” she said. “At this time I think it is important to do what we can.”
Smith said the company has additional outreach plans for the future. While the current Local Love Fridays event is scheduled to end at the end of this month, she mentioned it has been hugely successful and could be extended.
RevCanna in Abingdon opened in January of 2020 Smith said and she noted that part of the outreach effort was to show the company is invested in the community and wants to be a strong community partner.
