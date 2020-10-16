RISING SUN — “Do Not Enter the Maze Without a Map.” That’s the message greeting you as you enter the large cornfield maze at Kilby Cream off Hopewell Road in Rising Sun.
It’s a message Tom Brown from Elkton understands.
“I got lost once. She had the map,” Brown said, pointing to his wife, Megan.
Brown said this year’s maze was better than last year. However last year Kilby Cream could feature the maze with many other activities in its Fall Festival. With the festival canceled it was decided the maze would go on regardless.
Jackson, Finley and Chase Kinsella played in the corn box, a sandbox filled instead with dried corn, while waiting for their father to purchase the $5 admission tickets. Anyone under 3 gets in free.
“All who go into the maze get entered into a drawing,” said Tiffany, manager of the creamery. All those prizes include Kilby Cream ice cream, made on site in dozens of addictive flavors.
According to Tiffany the maze is “22 trees long” meaning it stretches the entire distance of the 22 trees lines the driveway on Strohmaier Lane leading to the creamery.
Along with the maze, play in the corn box and and challenge someone to a pumpkin inspired game of tic tac toe. Of course, don’t go home without trying the seasonal ice cream flavors such as pumpkin cheese cake, pumpkin spice and caramel apple.
Kilby’s is open Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
