ANNAPOLIS — At Wednesday’s Board of Public Works meeting, the Hogan administration announced six projects — Whitehall in Anne Arundel County, F.W. Fraley General Merchandise Store in Frederick County, Jerusalem Mansion in Harford County, Asbury United Methodist Church (formerly Easton Asbury M.E. Church) in Talbot County, Roland Park Water Tower in Baltimore City, and Whitehaven United Methodist Church in Wicomico County — were funded by the Maryland Historical Trust (MHT) through the Historic Preservation Capital Grant Program, which assists brick-and-mortar historic preservation projects across Maryland.
MHT, an agency of the Maryland Department of Planning (Planning), received more than 30 applications for projects competing for $600,000 in available grants, demonstrating strong demand for the funding across the state. “The Historic Preservation Capital Grant program is a critical tool in promoting economic development focused on local historic resources,” said Governor Hogan.
“These sites, structures, and heritage areas across Maryland are cultural treasures that strengthen our communities and preserve our legacies for future generations.”
The Historic Preservation Capital Grant Program provides support for physical preservation projects as well as for architectural, engineering, archeology, and consulting services needed in the development of a construction project. Acquisition of properties can also be funded. All assisted properties are required to be either listed on or eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Organizations may request up to $100,000 per project.
Since its inception in 1978, the Historic Preservation Capital Grant Program has assisted hundreds of properties in every county and Baltimore City. Nonprofits, local jurisdictions, business entities, and individuals are all eligible. Governor Hogan restored funding for this program in 2018; the first time funding was made available in nearly a decade.
Online applications for FY22 Historic Preservation Capital Grant Program funding will be available in early 2022 on MHT’s website at mht.maryland.gov/grants_capital.shtml. Application deadlines and workshop dates will be announced later this year.
For more information about the Historic Preservation Capital Grant Program, please contact Barbara Fisher at barbara.fisher@maryland.gov.
Details on Jerusalem Mansion’s grant is below:
Jerusalem Mansion (Harford County) ($100,000)
Grantee: Friends of Jerusalem Mill, Inc. (nonprofit)
Jerusalem Mansion was built in stages beginning in the mid-1700s and later enlarged by the Lee family, founders of Jerusalem Mill Village. The mill village is one of the oldest, most complete, and least altered mill villages in Maryland. From 1954 through 2018, the mansion was occupied by the Pullen family. Dr. Phyllis Pullen was one of the first female doctors in the area, and one of the last “country doctors;” her medical office in the mansion is still intact today. The grant project will assist in repairing thirty-eight deteriorated wood windows on the main part of the mansion.
