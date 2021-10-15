EDGEWOOD — Investigators have concluded that the lighting of a candle after the improper disconnection of a gas range triggered an explosion that leveled an Edgewood home and critically injured a man who was living there, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The explosion occurred on Sunday night at a residence in the 2500 block of Thornberry Drive, fire officials said. The force of the blast caused the homeowner – Delbert L. Markley, 67 – to suffer second-degree and third-degree burns, in addition to other “traumatic injuries,” fire officials added.
A Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company ambulance crew transported Markley from the scene to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore, where he remained in “critical but stable” condition on Wednesday, according to fire officials.
Markley was able to escape from the rubble on his own, fire officials said. Once he extricated himself from the debris, bystanders assisted Markley until first responders arrived, fire officials added.
One of Markley’s two dogs was rescued from the remains of the building after the explosion; however, extensive injuries suffered by the pet forced veterinarians to euthanize the animal, according to fire officials. The other pet dog escaped on its own and survived, fire officials reported.
After conducting their investigation, MOSFM detectives concluded that Markley lit a candle after he had improperly disconnected a gas range, which caused the home to fill with natural gas, according to an agency spokesperson, who further reported that Markley told investigators that he had disconnected the stove in preparation for the delivery of a new range on Monday.
Markley was in a rear bedroom when the explosion occurred, and the “initial burst of flames” caused his critical burns and other traumatic injuries, the spokesperson said.
“Both of Markley’s dogs were inside the home at the time of the explosion. One was rescued the night of the explosion, and the OSFM is sad to report that, due to the injuries, (the dog) had to be euthanized earlier this (Wednesday) morning. The other emerged from the rubble while investigators were on the scene the following morning (Monday) and is currently being cared for at the Humane Society of Harford County,” the spokesperson outlined.
Prompted by the house explosion, State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci issued a public safety announcement.
“Natural gas and propane are treated with a substance that has a distinctive odor that smells like rotten eggs. If you can smell it in your home, go outside and call 911 immediately. Don’t smoke or use any electrical appliances, even a light switch or thermostat, because any spark could lead to an explosion,” Geraci emphasized.
